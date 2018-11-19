Track legend Michael Johnson nears full health from mini stroke
'Olympic mindset' helped sprint great accelerate recovery process
Sprint great Michael Johnson said his "Olympic mindset" had helped speed up his recovery from a mini stroke that the 51-year-old suffered earlier this year.
Olympic champion and former world record-holder Johnson suffered a transient ischemic attack, which causes symptoms similar to a stroke, in September but said he was almost back to normal nearly three months on.
"I knew then the recovery was going to be down to hard work, focus and commitment to the process. That is something I am very familiar with. Almost three months on now from the stroke and I am pretty much back to normal and back to work."
With every step I took, I could feel myself re-learning.— Track great Michael Johnson on his recovery from a mini stroke
Johnson said he began undergoing physical therapy two days after suffering the stroke and that every bit of improvement had given him hope of a full recovery.
4-time Olympic champion
"Ordinarily that would be very disconcerting and I would have no hope — having been the fastest person in the world at that distance — but I was very encouraged. With every step I took, I could feel myself re-learning.
"For the next few weeks I went back into an Olympic mindset and focusing on having the best training session I can today and using it to be better and get better."
Johnson, who became the first man to win the 200 and 400 at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta and then won the 400 four years later in Sydney, said his focused approach had helped. At the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Johnson was part of the gold-medal winning 4x400 relay team.
"I could regain co-ordination and balance which I had lost. I did not lose any strength. Then I was getting back to walking properly, then more dynamic exercises and then into running," he said.
