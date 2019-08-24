Middle-distance runner Melissa Bishop-Nriagu cuts season short due to injury

Middle-distance runner Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, who placed second in the 800 metres at the Canadian track and field championships in July, has announced on Instagram she is shutting down her season.

The 31-year-old of Eganville, Ont., who sat out the 2018 campaign to give birth to daughter Corinne, noted the changing structure of her body upon her return to competitive running led to several injuries, including a hamstring ailment and most recently a small Achilles tear.

"My fitness is there, but the body structure changes and makes it increasingly difficult to stay in one piece," wrote Bishop, a 2015 world silver medallist who finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

"Don't lose faith yet, I haven't. Patience will be my biggest test."

She set a season's best time of two minutes 1.10 seconds on June 7 at the Speed River Inferno meet in Guelph, Ont., narrowly missing the 2:00.60 qualifying standard for the world championships in September at Doha, Qatar.

Bishop-Nriagu opened her season on May 18, setting a personal-best time of 4:09.36 in the 1,500 at the Johnny Loaring Classic at the University of Windsor Stadium.

"It's very upsetting Melissa had to cut her season short," fellow Canadian runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, who has set a combined five national indoor/outdoor records this season, told CBC Sports. "No runner wants to finish their season that way.

"I think her 2019 season has been extremely impressive and I look forward to seeing what she does in 2020."