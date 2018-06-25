Click on the video player above to watch the Harry Jerome International Track Classic beginning Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The two-day event is taking place in Burnaby, B.C., and features many of Canada's elite track and field athletes, including Andre De Grasse.

The three-time Olympic sprint medallist is slated to run in the featured men's 100-metre race Tuesday at 11:52 p.m. ET. De Grasse is also part of the Canadian men's 4x100 team that competes the following day at midnight ET.

Wednesday's live stream also begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Other top Canadians competing at the meet include decathlete Damian Warner, hurdler Sage Watson, long jumper Christabel Nettey and sprinters Aaron Brown and Crystal Emmanuel.

