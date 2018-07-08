Lindsey Butterworth runs 2:00.87 PB to win women's national 800m

Middle-distance runner Lindsey Butterworth continues to inch closer to Canadian history in the 800 metres after posting a personal-best time of two minutes .87 seconds Sunday morning at the national championships in Ottawa.

The victory at sun-drenched Terry Fox Stadium automatically qualified the North Vancouver, B.C., resident for the NACAC championships Aug. 10-12 in Toronto that will feature athletes from 31 countries throughout North America, Central America and the Caribbean in 40 different track and field events.

"A PB and first place, you can't get any better than that," a thrilled Butterworth told AthleticsCanada.tv. "I knew I was in great shape and a [PB] was possible.

"I didn't really have a [race] plan. It was just being confident in my fitness."

Butterworth topped her previous PB of 2:01.13 at the Festival of Miles meet in St. Louis on May 31 and was coming off a 2:02.47 winning effort on June 27 at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby, B.C.

The 25-year-old, who plans to race twice in Europe before returning home for a short rest before competing at NACAC championships, is closing in on the two-minute milestone that only five Canadian women have reached, including 2017 national champion and Canadian-record holder Melissa Bishop.

Canada's 2-minute women

Melissa Bishop, one minute 57.01 seconds (2017)

Diane Cummins, 1:58.39 (2001)

Charmaine Crooks, 1:58.52 (1990)

Fiona Benson, 1:59.59 (2015)

Jessica Smith, 1:59.86 (2012)

On Sunday, Butterworth also gained a measure of revenge on Jenna Westaway, who finished second to Bishop in Ottawa a year ago in 2:03.88 while Butterworth was third in 2:04.34. This time, Westaway finished behind Butterworth in 2:01.61 while Maïté Bouchard (2:01.94) rounded out the podium.

Focused of late on her accelaration off the start line, Butterworth took the early lead Sunday before Kristen Metcalfe jumped ahead after 400 metres. However, Butterworth, the former star runner at Simon Fraser University, went ahead to stay near the 500-metre mark and looked strong on the straightaway.

In a recent phone interview, Butterworth's coach Brit Townsend described Butterworth's progress this season as "phenomenal."

Butterworth opened the outdoor campaign at the end of March with a win at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif., where she ran 2:04.25 one day after setting a PB in the 1,500 "to set the tone" for her ensuing races.

Here's how she did in those subsequent competitions:

May 3, Payton Jordan Invitational, 1st place, 2:03.33

May 17, USATF Distance Classic, 1st (2:02.20)

May 25, Prefontaine Classic, 3rd (2:02.24) I was scared of him so I picked up the pace and did what I'm trained to do. — Marco Arop on defeating 2017 Canadian 800-metre champion Brandon McBride

Elsewhere on Sunday, Edmonton's Marco Arop upended defending men's 800 champion Brandon McBride in 1:46.15, less than one second off the Mississippi State athlete's season and personal best of 1;45.25, set a month ago at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore.

"I really look up to Brandon," Arop, coming off a winning time of 1:47.09 at the Harry Jerome Classic, told AthleticsCanada.tv. "He let me take the lead and I took advantage.

Edmonton's Marco Arop upended defending men's 800 champion Brandon McBride in 1:46.15 at the national championships in Ottawa. 5:34

"I was scared of him so I picked up the pace and did what I'm trained to do."

McBride, 24, stopped the clock in 1:46.42 after posting a winning time of 1:45.23 in Ottawa a year ago. Hamilton's Robert Heppenstall, coming off his junior season at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, was third in 1:49.68 on Sunday.

3-peat for Stafford, Philibert-Thiboutot in 1,500

Meanwhile, Gabriela Stafford and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot won the women's and men's 1,500 races for the third year in a row.

Gabriela went head-to-head with her younger sister, Lucia, and prevailed in four minutes 17.08 seconds. Lucia finished ninth in the field of 12 in 4:21.31, nearly three seconds slower than her time in the preliminaries.

Gabriela Stafford runs away from the field to win the women's 1,500-metre final in 4:17.08 on Sunday at the Canadian track and field championships in Ottawa. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

A 2016 Olympian, Gabriela qualified second in 4:17.67 on Saturday, one month after placing second in 4:05.83 at the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville. The 22-year-old University of Toronto psychology major has a personal best of 4:03.55, set in Berlin last August.

Lucia, 19, is a second-year engineering student at U of T who posted a 4:09.17 PB in Nashville.

Winnipeg's Nicole Sifuentes (4:17.71) and Katelyn Ayers (4:18.59) of Orillia, Ont., were second and third, respectively, on Sunday.

Thiboutout, 27, crossed the line in 3:46.19, 75-100ths of a second ahead of 2015 Canadian champion Thomas Riva. The Quebec City native won in 3:55.75 at nationals in Edmonton in 2016 and shaved more than 10 seconds off that time (3:45.32) in Ottawa last year.

Quebec City's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot celebrates his third straight victory in the men's 1,500 metres at the Canadian track and field championships in Ottawa on Sunday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Thiboutout made his Olympic debut in 2016 at Rio, where he finished 16th overall after advancing to the semifinals.

Corey Bellemore from the University of Windsor placed third on Sunday in 3:47.11, more than six seconds faster than his qualifying time of 3:53.15.

The 23-year-old's impressive 2018 season includes a personal-best 3:40.10 that Bellemore established three weeks ago at the London 1,500m Night. Last week, he stopped the clock in 3:41.84 at the Harry Jerome Classic.