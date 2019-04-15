Canada's Krista DuChene a year older, 8 seconds faster at Boston Marathon

It wasn't the dream-like finish of a year ago, but Krista DuChene did trim eight seconds off her time Monday, finishing her third Boston Marathon in two hours 44 minutes 12 seconds.

The 42-year-old mother of three from Brantford, Ont., finished fifth in the masters (40-and-over) division and 41st among women to fall short of her pre-race goals of top three and top 15, respectively.

Rain, cold temperatures and 45 km/h wind gusts were forecast for the women's race but improved substantially by the time runners took the line shortly after 9:30 a.m. ET as the temperature hovered around 14C with light rain and an 18 km/h wind.

Last year, DuChene sat 10th through 35 kilometres before charging late in the rain, cold and wind of Boston, finishing third out of nearly 14,000 women in 2:44:20.

She made up substantial ground down the stretch in the 42.2km race but ran out of time in an attempt to join Jacqueline Gareau (1980) as the only Canadians to have won in Boston.

Ethiopia's Degefa crosses line 1st

Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa broke away from the rest of the women's field early on Monday and ran alone for the last 32.2 km (20 miles) for the win at the 123rd Boston Marathon.

Degefa crossed the finish line in Boston's Back Bay in an unofficial time of 2:23:30 to become the eighth Ethiopan woman to win the race, and the third in seven years.

It's her first major marathon victory. She won the Dubai Marathon in 2017, setting an Ethiopian national record in the process.

A half marathon specialist, Degefa opened up a 20-second advantage by Mile 7. It increased to more than three minutes by the halfway point.

Defending champion Des Linden placed fifth in 2:27:00. She was the first American woman to win the race since 1985 when she crossed the finish line first last year.

Kenya's Cherono wins men's sprint to finish

In the men's race, Kenya's Lawrence Cherono outsprinted Ethiopa's Lelisa Desisa over the final few steps for the victory.

Cherono crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of 2:07:57, just ahead of Desisa, the 2015 champion, in 2:07:59.

Kenya's Kenneth Kipkemoi was third in 2:08:06. Kenya's Felix Kandi was fourth and 2017 champion Geoffrey Kirui was fifth.

It was the Boston debut for Cherono, a winner of six marathons, who most recently won the 2018 Amsterdam Marathon.

Cherono, Desisa and Kipkemoi broke away at the 39 km mark and were shoulder-to-shoulder heading into the final 1.6 km. They stayed that way until Cherono and Desisa made it a two-man race with about 200 metres to go.

Canadian men crack top 15 in wheelchair race

Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair race with the fastest time ever by an American in Boston, crossing the finish line in an official time of one hour 21 minutes 36 seconds.

His victory breaks up the recent dominance of Hug and Ernst van Dyk, who between them have 14 Boston Marathon victories. Hug had won the previous four Boston races.

Ottawa's Josh Cassidy clocked 1:29:59 to place ninth while Tristan Smyth of Lake Country, B.C., was 12th in 1:32:23.

Cassidy and Smyth finished 1-2 at the 34th annual Los Angeles Marathon in March. A two-time Paralympian, the 34-year-old Cassidy broke the wheelchair world record at the 2012 Boston Marathon in 1:18:25 to beat 10-time champion Ernst van Dyk of South Africa.

Smyth, 32, was fourth in the marathon at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and helped Canada to a bronze medal in the 4x400-metre wheelchair relay in 2016 at his Paralympic debut in Rio.

Manuela Schar, meanwhile, is on her way to a sweep of the World Marathon Major women's wheelchair races.

Schar won Boston for the second time in 1:34:19 with no one else in sight. She is already the defending champion in Berlin, Chicago, New York and Tokyo. If she wins in London in two weeks, she will have swept the series.