Abraham Kiptum clocks 58:18 in half marathon to break world record
Kenyan Abraham Kiptum set a world record of 58 minutes 18 seconds in the men's race at the Valencia half marathon in Spain on Sunday. He beat previous record holder Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea by five seconds.
Fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge set men's marathon world mark in September
Kiptum's time was five seconds better than the previous mark set by Eritrea's Zersenay Tadese in Lisbon in 2010.
Ethiopian Jemal Yimer finished second, two seconds behind Kiptum with his countryman Abadi Hadi in third.
Kiptum broke away from the pack at the 10-kilometre mark, going 51 seconds under his previous best to hold off the Ethiopian duo.
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge broke the world marathon record last month in Berlin with a time of 2:01:39, 78 seconds faster than the previous best.
