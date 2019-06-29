Canada's Joanna Brown 12th at World Series event in Montreal
Native of Carp, Ont., finishes 1 minute 50 seconds behind U.S. winner Katie Zaferes
American Katie Zaferes narrowly edged out Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown to win the women's ITU World Series triathlon in Montreal on Saturday.
Zaferes finished the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre cycle and five-kilometre run in 58 minutes 15 seconds for her fourth victory of the season.
It all came down to the final stretch in the run as Zaferes pulled away and crossed the finish line 11 seconds ahead of Taylor-Brown.
Jessica Learmonth of Britain came in third, 34 seconds behind Zaferes. Alice Betto of Italy was fourth.
New course
Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., crossed the finish line in 12th, 1:50 behind the leader. Brown finished fourth in Montreal last year.
The Montreal triathlon — the fifth in a series of eight events — took place on a brand-new course this year. The swim portion was held in the Alexandra Basin. The bike course began in the Old Port and moved through the downtown area, including a steep ride up Beaver Hall. The five-kilometre run took place along the Lachine Canal.
The next triathlon in the ITU World Series is in Hamburg, Germany on July 6-7.
Canadian Stefan Daniel (men) and Britain's Claire Cashmore (women) won the Paratriathlon in Montreal on Friday. The sprint-style triathlon is half the distance of the Olympic-style one.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.