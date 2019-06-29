Canada's Joanna Brown 12th at World Series event in Montreal

American Katie Zaferes narrowly edged out Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown to win the women's ITU World Series triathlon in Montreal on Saturday.

Zaferes finished the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre cycle and five-kilometre run in 58 minutes 15 seconds for her fourth victory of the season.

It all came down to the final stretch in the run as Zaferes pulled away and crossed the finish line 11 seconds ahead of Taylor-Brown.

Zaferes was in the lead group out of the water and throughout the cycling portion. The American increased her lead atop the world series standings with the victory.

Jessica Learmonth of Britain came in third, 34 seconds behind Zaferes. Alice Betto of Italy was fourth.

New course

Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., crossed the finish line in 12th, 1:50 behind the leader. Brown finished fourth in Montreal last year.

The men raced the same course later on Saturday. That race's start time was moved forward 30 minutes due to risk of thunderstorms and hail.

The Montreal triathlon — the fifth in a series of eight events — took place on a brand-new course this year. The swim portion was held in the Alexandra Basin. The bike course began in the Old Port and moved through the downtown area, including a steep ride up Beaver Hall. The five-kilometre run took place along the Lachine Canal.

The next triathlon in the ITU World Series is in Hamburg, Germany on July 6-7.

Canadian Stefan Daniel (men) and Britain's Claire Cashmore (women) won the Paratriathlon in Montreal on Friday. The sprint-style triathlon is half the distance of the Olympic-style one.