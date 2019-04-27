Joanna Brown becomes just 3rd Canadian to podium on World Triathlon Series

Joanna Brown earned her first podium ever on the World Triathlon Series, taking bronze in Hamilton, Bermuda, on Saturday.

"That was pretty cool. I don't even know what to say," said Brown.

"I've been visualizing this moment forever and I just went for it today. I am so happy."

Taking on 47 of the top female triathletes in the world, Brown, 26, put together a strong run and bike while battling through heavy rain and winds and clocked a time of 2 hours two minutes and five seconds.

American Katie Zaferes won the race with a time of 1:59:52, while Jessica Learmonth, of Great Britain was second at 2:01.33.

"It was such a bizarre race. We knew bad weather was coming and we weren't even sure if the race would be cancelled. It was pouring during the swim and it was like being in the middle of a tornado," said Brown of Carp, Ont.

Brown has two fourth-place finishes on the World Triathlon Series — both coming at the Montreal stop — in each of the last two seasons. She also capped off a breakthrough season in 2017 with a fifth-place finish at the world championship Grand Final in The Netherlands.

Brown became just the fourth Canadian ever to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games last spring when she claimed the bronze in Australia.

Saturday's effort makes her just the third Canadian ever to win a World Triathlon Series medal, and first since Kirsten Sweetland won a bronze in 2014 in Hamburg, Germany. Paula Findlay won five World Triathlon Series races between the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

"That is so cool to be the third to do this. I'm excited and motivated to get more Canadians on the podium. It is something we are all capable of and we have a strong group of Canadian athletes that I know can do this," said Brown.

"The goal is to get our relay team qualified for Tokyo so that is my focus right now. I hope this gives a boost of confidence for our entire team."