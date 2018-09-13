Coming Up
Watch the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Australia
Watch coverage of the ITU World Triathlon Series in Australia's Gold Coast, beginning on Saturday at 12:50 a.m. ET with the women's race.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:50 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Australia's Gold Coast.
Action begins on Saturday at 12:50 a.m. ET with the women's race.
The men's race si scheduled to begin on Sunday at 12:50 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.