Watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton

Watch live coverage of the ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton which begins with the women's sprint on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above to watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the women's sprint, followed by the men's event at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Canada will also have an entry in the mixed relay, which begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

