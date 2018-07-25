Coming Up
Watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton
Watch live coverage of the ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton which begins with the women's sprint on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton.
Coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the women's sprint, followed by the men's event at 9:20 p.m. ET.
Canada will also have an entry in the mixed relay, which begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
