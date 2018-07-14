Live
Watch action from the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg
Watch live coverage of the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg, Germany, beginning on Saturday, July 14 at 10:35 a.m. ET.
Live coverage of men's sprint, followed by women's sprint at 12:35 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above now to watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg, Germany.
Coverage begins with the men's sprint, followed by the women's race at 12:35 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET for the mixed relay championships.
Canadians Tyler Mislawchuk and Matthew Sharpe will compete in the men's race. The duo enjoyed recent success at the World Cup event in Antwerp, Belgium, with Mislawchuk earning bronze and Sharpe finishing fifth.
Joanna Brown, who captured bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April, and Amelie Kretz will compete for Canada in the women's race.
Canada will also have an entry in the mixed relay.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.