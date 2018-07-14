Watch action from the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg

Click on the video player above now to watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg, Germany.

Coverage begins with the men's sprint, followed by the women's race at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET for the mixed relay championships.

Canadians Tyler Mislawchuk and Matthew Sharpe will compete in the men's race. The duo enjoyed recent success at the World Cup event in Antwerp, Belgium, with Mislawchuk earning bronze and Sharpe finishing fifth.

Joanna Brown, who captured bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April, and Amelie Kretz will compete for Canada in the women's race.

Canada will also have an entry in the mixed relay.