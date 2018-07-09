Click on the video player above to watch the IAAF World U20 Championships from Tampere, Finland.

Live coverage begins Tuesday at 2:05 a.m. ET and continues with the evening session at 9 a.m. ET.

Canada's 32-member team features 11 athletes with a combined 12 individual medals won at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and 2017 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships.

Among the squad's medal hopefuls is Trinity Tutti from Welland, Ont., who won gold in shot put and discus throw at last year's Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Rookie Canadian head coach Joel Skinner is hopeful that this year's "talented and competitive crew" can surpass the two-medal performance of 2016 in Poland, where returning 400-metre hurdler Xahria Santiago and the women's 4x400 relay team reached the podium.