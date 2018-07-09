Watch the IAAF World U20 Championships
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 2:05 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the IAAF World U20 Championships from Tampere, Finland.
Live coverage begins Tuesday at 2:05 a.m. ET and continues with the evening session at 9 a.m. ET.
Canada's 32-member team features 11 athletes with a combined 12 individual medals won at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and 2017 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships.
Among the squad's medal hopefuls is Trinity Tutti from Welland, Ont., who won gold in shot put and discus throw at last year's Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas.
Rookie Canadian head coach Joel Skinner is hopeful that this year's "talented and competitive crew" can surpass the two-medal performance of 2016 in Poland, where returning 400-metre hurdler Xahria Santiago and the women's 4x400 relay team reached the podium.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.