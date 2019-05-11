Watch the IAAF World Relays from Japan
Watch live as three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse leads the Canadian charge at the IAAF World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas, beginning on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the IAAF World Relays in Japan.
Canadian sprint stars Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will be joined by Brendon Rodney, Gavin Smellie, Jerome Blake and Bismark Boateng on the men's side. The women's team features Crystal Emmanual, Farah Jacques, Khamica Bingham, Leya Buchanan, Shaina Harrison and Whitney Rowe.
Saturday's action includes the 4x400 and 4x100 heats.
Return Sunday at 5 a.m. ET to see the finals of those distances as well as the 4x200.
For additional coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
