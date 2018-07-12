Canadians finding success at world U20 track championships
Camryn Rogers breezes through to hammer throw final
Camryn Rogers was among a group of Canadian athletes to advance at the IAAF world U20 championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday.
The Richmond, B.C., native hit the qualifying mark on her first attempt to book her spot in Saturday's final.
Easy day at the office for Camryn Rogers of <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> who secures her spot in the women's hammer throw final in Tampere<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAAFworlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAAFworlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/FJuInzRp0D">pic.twitter.com/FJuInzRp0D</a>—@iaaforg
Rogers, 19, enjoyed a standout freshman year at the University of California-Berkeley where she finished third at the Pac-12 Championships and twice broke the school record in April.
In the men's 3000-metre steeplechase, Kingston, Ont.'s, Alex Drover set a personal best and finished sixth in his heat with a time of nine minutes 2.97 seconds to advance to Sunday's final.
Xahria Santiago of Ajax, Ont., also qualified for Friday's 400 hurdles final. The 18-year-old finished second in her heat with a time of 57.55 seconds and will start in Lane 7.
Hamilton's Myles Misener-Daley and Khamal Stewart-Baynes of Toronto will compete in the men's 400 hurdle final on Friday afternoon.
Misener-Daley finished third in his heat at 46.53. He clocked a personal-best 45.99 earlier this season.
Stewart-Baynes finished second in his heat and qualified with a time of 46.38, while his personal-best mark is 45.98.
The competition resumes Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET, followed by the afternoon session at 10:30 a.m. ET.
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream through to the end of the championships on Sunday.
