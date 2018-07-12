Canadians finding success at world U20 track championships

Camryn Rogers was among a group of Canadian athletes to advance at the IAAF world U20 championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday.

​The Richmond, B.C., native hit the qualifying mark on her first attempt to book her spot in Saturday's final.

Easy day at the office for Camryn Rogers of <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> who secures her spot in the women's hammer throw final in Tampere<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAAFworlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAAFworlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/FJuInzRp0D">pic.twitter.com/FJuInzRp0D</a> —@iaaforg

Rogers, 19, enjoyed a standout freshman year at the University of California-Berkeley where she finished third at the Pac-12 Championships and twice broke the school record in April.

In the men's 3000-metre steeplechase, Kingston, Ont.'s, Alex Drover set a personal best and finished sixth in his heat with a time of nine minutes 2.97 seconds to advance to Sunday's final.

Xahria Santiago of Ajax, Ont., also qualified for Friday's 400 hurdles final. The 18-year-old finished second in her heat with a time of 57.55 seconds and will start in Lane 7.

Hamilton's Myles Misener-Daley and Khamal Stewart-Baynes of Toronto will compete in the men's 400 hurdle final on Friday afternoon.

Misener-Daley finished third in his heat at 46.53. He clocked a personal-best 45.99 earlier this season.

Stewart-Baynes finished second in his heat and qualified with a time of 46.38, while his personal-best mark is 45.98.

Hima Das of India wins the women's 400m at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. Canada's Ashlan Best finished in 8th place. 8:05

The competition resumes Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET, followed by the afternoon session at 10:30 a.m. ET.

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream through to the end of the championships on Sunday.