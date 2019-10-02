IAAF president says only athletes complaining about poor crowds are the losers

Sebastian Coe has a concise message for athletes who are dissing on Doha: Deal with it.

The head of worldwide track and field says any athletes complaining about the hot temperatures and non-existent crowds at these world championships probably isn't making any other sort of headlines.

"Can I just be a bit blunt about this: The athletes talking about externalities are probably not the ones who are going to be walking home with medals from here," the IAAF president said Wednesday at the halfway mark of the championships. "I have much, much bigger commitments and visions for our sport than to turn and head for home because we take an event into an area that poses problems."

Coe also said the latest doping issue to cloud the action on the track — famed track coach Alberto Salazar's four-year doping ban , which led to his removal from the track meet on Tuesday — "doesn't derail the championships."

"We've been in business mode," Coe said.

WATCH | Where are the crowds?

The performances at these IAAF World Championships have been exceptional and the venue and presentation state of the art - but where is the crowd? CBC Sports Anson Henry discusses the issue and the effect on the athletes. 2:16

That business at the moment is uncovering the next Usain Bolt heading into the Tokyo Games next summer.

Even better, multiple Bolts.

"I think it's unhealthy for a sport to have to rely over the long haul on one person," Coe said as the championships end Sunday. "It's pretty clear we've got some unbelievable young talent there. Do we have to do more to promote them? Absolutely. Do we have to build their profile over the next four years? Absolutely. ... We need that jaw-dropping talent to be more recognizable."

Top trio of De Grasse, Lyles, Coleman

Some story lines are starting to surface. Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman and Andre De Grasse are being billed as the next in line to fill the void left by the retirement of Bolt in 2017. The trio figures to be vying for medals in the 100 and 200 in Tokyo.

There's also Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who plans to run the 200 and 400 at the Summer Games. Or perhaps Donavan Brazier, the American 800-meter gold medallist who's a member of Salazar's Nike Oregon Project (but not coached by him). After news of Salazar's doping ban broke earlier in the day in a long pursued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, Brazier was left to answer questions moments after winning his race.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe speaks to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the opening ceremony on Sept. 27. (The Associated Press)

Salazar's most-accomplished runner is Mo Farah, a four-time Olympic gold medallist from Britain. Asked if there was still a cloud over Farah, who parted ways with Salazar in 2017, Coe responded: "It's inevitable you guys are going to go on asking questions and the athletes are going to have to keep answering and the federations as well. The charges are serious and this will run and run.

"Mo is an outstanding athlete and as I said at the time, and I get asked the question, as I do regularly, should this athlete be with this coach?" Coe added. "I say the burden of proof can only be on malfeasance. If that's proven clearly they shouldn't and if there are questions that are being raised the athletes should ask really tough questions."