Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett charged with evading doping test

Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett, last year's world bronze medallist in the 800 metres, has been charged with evading a doping test. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes doping cases for the IAAF, says Bett is accused of "refusing or failing to submit to sample collection," without giving further details.

The charge carries a ban up to 4 years

The Associated Press ·
Kenya's Kipyegon Bett, shown in this August 2017 file photo, won a bronze medal, in the men's 800-metre final at the World Athletics Championships in London. (File/The Associated Press)

The charge carries a ban of up to four years.

The AIU hasn't said when the alleged offence occurred. Bett's world championship medal can only be stripped in the event he is found guilty of an offence which occurred before the event.

Bett's world bronze is the 20-year-old runner's only major medal at senior level in an individual event.

IAAF records list Bett as setting only the 84th-fastest time this year in the 800.

