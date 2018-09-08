Skip to Main Content
Canada's Matt Hughes scores 2nd-place finish in Continental Cup steeplechase

Oshawa, Ont., native part of Americas team at IAAF event in the Czech Republic

Canada's Matt Hughes, seen in this 2015 file photo, finished second and earned seven points for the Americas team with his performance in the men's 3000 metre steeplechase in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Saturday. The Oshawa, Ont., native is a five-time Canadian champion. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Canada's Matt Hughes placed second in the 3000 metre steeplechase at the IAAF Continental Cup track and field meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Saturday.

Conseslus Kipruto clocked in at eight minutes, 22.55 seconds to give Africa the win and eight points, followed by Hughes at 8:29.70, while Yohanes Chiappinelli took third at 8:32.89 to earn six points for Europe.

Hughes, 29, was well off his season-best time of 8:12.33, but earned an important seven points for his Americas team.

The Oshawa, Ont., native placed 11th in a 12-man field at the Diamond League final earlier this month.

Athletes try to collect team points for their continental teams — not win individual medals — and will be ranked according to their finishing position (one to eight), with teammates' placings added together to determine a team ranking.

