Canada's Matt Hughes scores 2nd-place finish in Continental Cup steeplechase

Canada's Matt Hughes placed second in the 3000 metre steeplechase at the IAAF Continental Cup track and field meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Saturday.

Conseslus Kipruto clocked in at eight minutes, 22.55 seconds to give Africa the win and eight points, followed by Hughes at 8:29.70, while Yohanes Chiappinelli took third at 8:32.89 to earn six points for Europe.

Matt Hughes 🇨🇦 hugs it out after finishing second in the men's 3000m steeplechase

Hughes, 29, was well off his season-best time of 8:12.33, but earned an important seven points for his Americas team.

The Oshawa, Ont., native placed 11th in a 12-man field at the Diamond League final earlier this month.

Athletes try to collect team points for their continental teams — not win individual medals — and will be ranked according to their finishing position (one to eight), with teammates' placings added together to determine a team ranking.