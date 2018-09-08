Watch the 2018 Continental Cup track and field meet

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Action begins on Saturday at 8:10 a.m. ET and continues on Sunday at 8:20 a.m.

Formerly known as the IAAF World Cup, the Continental Cup will be the first senior global track and field competition held in the Czech Republic. Team Americas, comprised of athletes from North America, South America and the Caribbean, will battle Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific, with each represented by two athletes or one relay team in each discipline at the quadrennial event.

Athletes try to collect team points for their continental teams — not win individual medals — and will be ranked according to their finishing position (one to eight), with teammates' placings added together to determine a team ranking.

Five Canadians will compete for the $30,000 US top prize in their respective events:

Mo Ahmed (men's 3,000m), Shawn Barber (men's pole vault), Matt Hughes (men's 3,000 steeplechase), Christabel Nettey (women's long jump), and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (men's 1,500m).