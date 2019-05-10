Track president focused on relays — not Caster Semenya decision
Sebastian Coe declines to comment further ahead of event in Japan
Officials of track and field's world governing body — the IAAF — said before a news conference on Friday in Japan that president Sebastian Coe would not comment further on the landmark legal case involving two-time Olympic gold-medal winner Caster Semenya.
Coe was asked one question about it, anyway, and said little.
"I don't think there is anything I am going to add to anything that we haven't already observed," Coe said, speaking at a news conference before Saturday and Sunday's IAAF World Relays in Yokohama.
"Most of the answers to those questions we get regularly asked, we've already posted to our website," Coe added. "So I think I will probably leave it to that today. This is really about the relays."
Semenya, who is not running at the meet in Japan, raced in Doha last week just days after the ruling. She won the 800 there and was asked if she would now take hormone-reducing medication.
"Hell no," she replied.
The IAAF argued in sport's highest court — the Court of Arbitration for Sport — that naturally high levels of testosterone give some women an unfair competitive advantage.
The court decision could open the door for similar rules in other women's sports.
