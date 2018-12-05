Skip to Main Content
IAAF athlete of the year awards given to Eliud Kipchoge, Caterine Ibarguen

Road To The Olympic Games

IAAF athlete of the year awards given to Eliud Kipchoge, Caterine Ibarguen

Marathon world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Colombian long jumper Caterine Ibarguen won the IAAF athletes of the year awards Tuesday.

Kenyan Kipchoge shaved 78 seconds off marathon world record

The Associated Press ·
Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the 45th Berlin Marathon in September, setting a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press)

Marathon world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Colombian long jumper Caterine Ibarguen won the IAAF athletes of the year awards Tuesday.

Kipchoge, 34, clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds at the Berlin Marathon in September, shaving a whopping 78 seconds off the previous world record set in the German capital in 2014 by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto.

Kipchoge also won a third London Marathon victory in April.

Ibarguen dominated women's jumping this year, winning the long and triple jumps at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the IAAF Continental Cup and at the IAAF Diamond League finals.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us