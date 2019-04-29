Calgary's Trevor Hofbauer sets personal-best time at Hamburg Marathon
Fellow Canadian Reid Coolsaet training for Ottawa Marathon on May 26
Trevor Hofbauer was thrilled with his personal-best time in Sunday's Hamburg Marathon, given what the Calgary resident endured in the months leading up to the race.
The qualifying standard for the men's marathon at the world track and field championships in September is 2:16:00, so Hofbauer has put himself in a strong position to make the Canadian squad.
Tadu Abate won the men's race in Hamburg in 2:08:25.
Coolsaet recovers from illness, back injury
Hofbauer had planned to run Hamburg with Reid Coolsaet, his former Speed River Track Club teammate in Guelph, Ont., but the latter withdrew from the event after getting behind in his training due to illness and a back injury.
The Hamilton resident has only run four spring marathons since: Rotterdam in 2013, London in 2014, 2015 in Rotterdam and last year in Boston, where the 39-year-old Coolsaet finished ninth in the men's race in 2:25:02.
In 2017, Coolsaet was sidelined four months with osteonecrosis in the fourth metatarsal bone in his left foot, a potentially career-threatening disease caused by reduced blood flow to bones in the joints.
