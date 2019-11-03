Geoffrey Kamworor pulls away late to capture second NYC Marathon in 3 years
Kenyan is 10th multi-time winner; teammate Joyciline Jepkosgei takes women's race
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya has won his second men's title in three years at the New York City Marathon.
Kamworor crossed the finish in Central Park in two hours eight minutes 13 seconds on Sunday.
He pulled away from countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile. Korir finished second, and Ethiopian non-elite runner Girma Bekele Gebre was third.
He was greeted at the finish line by training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who completed the first sub-2 hour marathon last month, a feat accomplished under conditions so tightly controlled it didn't qualify for the record books.
Jepkosgei top woman in marathon debut
Kamworor, also the world record holder in the half-marathon, is the 10th multi-time winner.
Desisa, who is from Ethiopia, was in 17th place at the seven-mile mark before leaving the course. It was 7C at the start of the men's race, ideal for marathoning.
In the women's race, Joyciline Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.
