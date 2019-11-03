Skip to Main Content
Geoffrey Kamworor pulls away late to capture second NYC Marathon in 3 years

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor passed countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile en route to his second men's title in three years at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Kenyan is 10th multi-time winner; teammate Joyciline Jepkosgei takes women's race

Jake Seiner · The Associated Press ·
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya runs through Central Park before finishing first in the men's race at the New York City Marathon in two hours eight minutes 13 seconds on Sunday. He also won two years ago in New York. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kamworor crossed the finish in Central Park in two hours eight minutes 13 seconds on Sunday.

He pulled away from countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile. Korir finished second, and Ethiopian non-elite runner Girma Bekele Gebre was third.

The 26-year-old Kamworor finished third last year after winning in 2017.

He was greeted at the finish line by training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who completed the first sub-2 hour marathon last month, a feat accomplished under conditions so tightly controlled it didn't qualify for the record books.

Jepkosgei top woman in marathon debut

Kamworor, also the world record holder in the half-marathon, is the 10th multi-time winner.

Defending men's champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.

Desisa, who is from Ethiopia, was in 17th place at the seven-mile mark before leaving the course. It was 7C at the start of the men's race, ideal for marathoning.

In the women's race, Joyciline Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.

