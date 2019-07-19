Gabriela DeBues-Stafford becomes 1st Canadian woman to run under 4 minutes in 1,500m

Another day, another national record for Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 23-year-old became the first Canadian woman to run a under four minutes 1,500-metre race on Thursday. Her time of three minutes, 59.59 seconds toppled the national mark she set just over a month ago.

The previous record, held by Lynn Kanuka, was intact for 34 years.

DeBues-Stafford is the lone Canadian competing in multiple events at the Diamond League finals, with her next event being the 5,000 in Brussels next week. The Toronto native couldn't have started better, with her latest record also marking her sixth of the season.

She has also set the 5,000 record twice, as well as the indoor and outdoor mile marks.

On Thursday, DeBues-Stafford remained composed near the front of a slow pack before finally making her move with less than 100 metres remaining. The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan won the race at 3:57.08, with Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen third at 3:59.02.

Still, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for Canada's newest track star.

"Last year, my race nerves were out of control and taking away from the enjoyment of running," DeBues-Stafford told CBC Sports before the race.

"I was lost and unclear about what the future held for me, but I have recommitted myself to the sport and training seriously at a high level. I'm also not as timid making moves [in a race] and not second-guessing."

In 2017, DeBues-Stafford was hovering in the 4:03 range in the 1,500. Suddenly, just two years later, she can claim her status as the fastest Canadian woman to ever run that distance.

Last August, she left Toronto to train with British runner Laura Muir and coach Andy Young. Something seemed to click outside of Toronto, where physical and mental exhaustion stemming from her mother's death still lingered.

"I still get nervous but it's not the same as the loaded feeling I had when I tried to separate grief from racing. Running is just about races now," DeBues-Stafford said.

Now, it's on to the 5,000 in Brussels. After that, the off-season. But with the Tokyo Olympics looming less than a year away, DeBues-Stafford seems ready to contend for the podium.

