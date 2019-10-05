DeBues-Stafford runs Canadian-best 3:56.12 for 6th place in world 1,500m final

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford trimmed nearly four seconds off her Canadian record in the 1,500 metres, clocking three minutes 56.12 seconds to place sixth in the women's final at the track and field world championships on Saturday.

The Toronto native became the first Canadian woman to dip under four minutes on Aug. 29 in the Diamond League final, six weeks after going 4:00.26 to beat Lynn Kanuka's 33-year-old national mark and set her fifth indoor/outdoor Canadian record of 2019.

Starting on the far outside in Lane 8, DeBues-Stafford came out hard and had a short-lived lead in the first lap. The 24-year-old was fourth after 400 metres (1:03.90) and sixth through 800 (2:06.50) but couldn't close the gap on the leaders despite a fast pace.

"It's not enough to be the best right now. Being the best right now means you're one of the best of all-time," DeBues-Stafford told CBC's Scott Russell on Thursday. "It's a ridiculously stacked [event] right now and I'm just excited to be [in] the conversation.

"If you don't get a medal, the next best thing you can hope for is a personal best and that [3:56] was massive. I'm super-pumped about that and it's an exciting time to be in the women's 1,500."

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands set a championship record with her 3:51.95 winning time on the track at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The 26-year-old U.S.-based runner finished fewer than two seconds shy of Genzebe Dibaba's 2015 world record of 3:50.07. Dibaba's didn't race in Doha due to a foot injury.

Faith Kipyegon set a Kenyan record Saturday, finishing second in 3:54.22, followed by world No. 3 Gudaf Tsegay in 3:54.38. Kipyegon's winning time in the 2017 final was 4:02.59 at London Stadium.

CBC Sports has exclusive live coverage of the 2019 World Track & Field Championships from Sept. 27-Oct. 6. Visit the stream and broadcast schedule, You can also add the complete event schedule to your calendar.