Former world champion runner suspended for using same drug as Canadian canoe star

Former world champion runner Marina Arzamasova has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for a drug in development that is popular with body builders.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday it notified the 31-year-old Arzamasova of the allegation, one month before the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Arzamasova, who is from Belarus, edged Canada's Melissa Bishop to win gold in the 800 metres at the 2015 worlds in Beijing. Arzamasova ran one minute 58.03 seconds, while Bishop crossed in 1:58.12.

Arzamasova was also the 2014 European champion. She placed seventh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The AIU said Arzamasova's case involves LGD-4033, better known as Ligandrol. The drug has been in clinical trials to treat muscle wasting conditions. It is reportedly used in supplements by body builders to build muscle mass with fewer side effects than steroids.

It's the same drug Canadian canoer and 11-time world sprint champion Laurence Vincent Lapointe was provisionally suspended for two weeks ago.

Vincent Lapointe is not competing at this week's canoe sprint world championships in Szeged, Hungary, after failing an out-of-competition doping test. Her case is pending and her hearing is expected to be heard over the next few months, according to her lawyer Adam Klevinas.

WATCH | Laurence Vincent Lapointe say her positive test was tainted:

Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance. 3:12

In July, Australian swimmer Shayna Jack revealed Ligandrol was found in her system, and has vowed to fight her suspension.