Elijah Manangoi won't defend 1,500-metre title at track and field worlds

Defending 1,500-metre champion Elijah Manangoi has pulled out of the upcoming world track and field championships because of an ankle injury he picked up in training.

Manangoi said it will take four to eight weeks for the injury to heal and that he is "sad not to defend my title," but that he will now focus on getting fit for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I had no choice, I had to make this decision to save my career for the sake of the Olympics," Manangoi told The Associated Press from Nairobi.

In his absence, younger brother George Manangoi, Timothy Cheruiyot and Ronald Kwemoi will now represent Kenya at the distance in Doha. The worlds start Sept. 27 in Qatar.