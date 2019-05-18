Aaron Brown tops Andre De Grasse at 200m showdown in Shanghai

It was a Canadian 1-2 finish in the men's 200-metre race at the Shanghai Diamond League event on Saturday.

Aaron Brown edged teammate Andre De Grasse for the win in a showdown between the country's two top sprinters.

WATCH | Canada goes 1-2 in Shanghai 200m:

Aaron Brown ran a 20.07 to edge teammate Andre De Grasse in a showdown between Canada's two top sprinters. 1:25

Brown improved upon his season's-best time by finishing in 20.07 seconds, followed by De Grasse in 20.21 — just 0.01 off his season's best.

Canadian record in steeplechase

Canada's Genevieve Lalonde notched a personal best and bettered her own Canadian record in the women's 3000m steeplechase. The seventh-place finish came in a time of nine minutes, 29.82 seconds.

That tops her previous record of 9:29.99 set in 2017.

Mason, Newman make Diamond League debuts

Canadian high jumper Mike Mason and pole vaulter Alysha Newman were also in competition in Shanghai, making their Diamond League season debuts.

Mason, the native of Nanoose Bay, B.C., held a world-leading height of 2.31 metres entering competition on Saturday, but finished eighth after failing to clear 2.25.

Newman finished seventh in her return to action. The Canadian cleared attempts at 4.42 and 4.52 before missing all three attempts at 4.62.

Diamond League on CBC Sports

CBC Sports is providing live streaming coverage of all 14 Diamond League meets this season at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. TV coverage will be featured as part of the network's Road To The Olympic Games weekend broadcasts throughout the season.

The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets, all times ET: