Canadian runner Brandon McBride places 3rd in 800 metres

Canadian Brandon McBride roared back to earn third place in the 800 metres at the Diamond League event Thursday in Rome. McBride completed his race in one minute 43.90 seconds, improving on last week's season debut of 1:45.04.

The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native set the Canadian 800m record last year at 1:43.20, shattering a 10-year-old mark.

On Thursday, McBride's lacklustre start prevented another record, but a strong finish still pushed him into third. American Donovan Brazier won the race at 1:45.63, edging Botswana's Nigel Amos by two hundredths of a second.

Ahmed sets Canadian mark in 5,000

A pair of Canadians landed top-10 finishes in the men's 5,000 metres during their Diamond League season debuts.

Mo Ahmed's set a new Canadian record at 12:58.16 seconds to place sixth while Justyn Knight grabbed a 10th-place finish and personal best at 13:09.76.

Ahmed, 28, bested his own mark of 13:01.74 that he set in 2016. Both he and Knight, 22, have now begun their seasons on the right foot as Olympic qualifying looms.

Ethiopia ran away with the top three spots in the race as Telahun Haile Bekele, Selemon Barega and Hagos Gebrhiwet, respectively, all clocked in under 12:55.

Meanwhile, Canadian Sage Watson, 25, struggled to a seventh-place finish in women's 400m hurdles out of the first lane. The Medicine Hat, Alta., native posted a time of 55.71 seconds.

Americans Dalilah Muhammad (53.67) and Shamier Little (54.40) took the top two spots, with Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic (54.82) placing third.

In the women's 1,500m, Canada's Gabriela Stafford ran to a personal best 4:01.28 to earn fifth place. That time knocked off her previous mark by over two seconds.

