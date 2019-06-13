Skip to Main Content
Christian Coleman runs world-leading 9.85 100m at Oslo Diamond League

Christian Coleman runs world-leading 9.85 100m at Oslo Diamond League

Christian Coleman ran a blistering 100-metre dash in 9.85 seconds on Thursday at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway. The sub-10 second time is a world-leading one so far this year. 

Canadian Crystal Emmanuel runs season-best time in 200m

The Associated Press ·
American Christian Coleman, centre, ran a world-leading 9.85 seconds in the 100-metre dash at the Oslo Diamond League meet on Thursday. (Lise Aserud/EPA)

Christian Coleman ran a blistering 100-metre dash in 9.85 seconds on Thursday at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway.

The sub-10 second time is a world-leading one so far this year. 

Coleman last ran the 100 on May 18, when he was just barely upended by fellow American Noah Lyles. Both runners stopped the clock in 9.86 seconds, with Lyles getting the nod by 6-1000ths of a second.

Zhenye Xie of China was second, clocking in at 10.01, and American Michael Rodgers as third at 10.04. 

Emmanuel runs SB in 200m

Crystal Emmanuel, the lone Canadian in the field, ran a season's best in the 200m with a time of 22.89, finishing  second. 

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands won the race at 22.56, with American Jenna Prandini third. 

WATCH | Crystal Emmanuel run a season's best in the 200m:

The Canadian sprinter posted her best time of the season at 22.89 seconds in Oslo, Norway 1:34

