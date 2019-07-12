DeBues-Stafford sets Canadian record while running the Brave Like Gabe Mile
Race honoured the late American Gabriele Grunewald who died of cancer last month at 32
Running in honour of the late American runner Gabriele Grunewald, Canadian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford set a national record in the 1-mile at Friday's Diamond League event in Monaco.
The Brave Like Gabe Mile didn't disappoint. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands set a world record with a time of four minutes, 12.33 seconds and DeBues-Stafford set the Canadian record finishing third with a time of 4:17.87.
"She was so positive and warm," DeBues-Stafford recalls of Grunewald, who died last month at age 32 after inspiring many with her long and public fight against cancer. "She radiated a lot of energy and it was admirable when she battled such adversity."
Hassan fractionally beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Svetlana Masterkova, a two-time Olympic champion that year in Atlanta.
Hassan knocked two seconds off her personal best and finished five seconds clear of Britain's Laura Weightman. Toronto native DeBues-Stafford broke Leah Pells' previous national mark of 4:23.28 set on Aug. 14, 1996.
WATCH | Hassan breaks world record in women's mile, Debues-Stafford breaks Canadian mark
"The first 800 was a bit slow, so after that I wasn't thinking it would be a world record," Hassan said. "When I crossed the line I was so surprised. After you run the last 400 like that and set a world record, it gives me [you] much confidence over 5,000 ... I want to double over 1,500 and 5,000 in Doha."
Gatlin wins 100m
In the men's 100 metres there was another win for world champion Justin Gatlin.
The 37-year-old Gatlin clocked 9.91 seconds to narrowly beat Noah Lyles in 9.92 — Gatlin's winning time last Friday at the Athletissima Diamond League in Lausanne.
Michael Rodgers made it a United States podium sweep with 10.01 for third, having run the same time in Lausanne.
"It's all about putting together a good technical race, to use my experience. It feels great to beat these guys," said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion. "This season is surreal; I can't believe I'm still winning here. Noah is a great runner, so every time I race him I'm excited."
WATCH | Justin Gatlin wins men's 100m race to complete all-American podium
Other Results
Nijel Amos of Botswana won the 800m, with a world-leading time of 1:41.89.
Canadian Brandon McBride finished fifth, setting a season's best with 1:43.83.
WATCH | Nijel Amos wins men's 800m race in Monaco with world-leading time
Matt Hughes was the only other Canadian who competed, placing 12th in the steeplechase.
With files from The Associated Press