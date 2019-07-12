DeBues-Stafford sets Canadian record while running the Brave Like Gabe Mile

Running in honour of the late American runner Gabriele Grunewald, Canadian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford set a national record in the 1-mile at Friday's Diamond League event in Monaco.

The Brave Like Gabe Mile didn't disappoint. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands set a world record with a time of four minutes, 12.33 seconds and DeBues-Stafford set the Canadian record finishing third with a time of 4:17.87.

"She was so positive and warm," DeBues-Stafford recalls of Grunewald, who died last month at age 32 after inspiring many with her long and public fight against cancer. "She radiated a lot of energy and it was admirable when she battled such adversity."

Hassan fractionally beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Svetlana Masterkova, a two-time Olympic champion that year in Atlanta.

Hassan knocked two seconds off her personal best and finished five seconds clear of Britain's Laura Weightman. Toronto native DeBues-Stafford broke Leah Pells' previous national mark of 4:23.28 set on Aug. 14, 1996.

"The first 800 was a bit slow, so after that I wasn't thinking it would be a world record," Hassan said. "When I crossed the line I was so surprised. After you run the last 400 like that and set a world record, it gives me [you] much confidence over 5,000 ... I want to double over 1,500 and 5,000 in Doha."

Gatlin wins 100m

In the men's 100 metres there was another win for world champion Justin Gatlin.

The 37-year-old Gatlin clocked 9.91 seconds to narrowly beat Noah Lyles in 9.92 — Gatlin's winning time last Friday at the Athletissima Diamond League in Lausanne.

Michael Rodgers made it a United States podium sweep with 10.01 for third, having run the same time in Lausanne.

"It's all about putting together a good technical race, to use my experience. It feels great to beat these guys," said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion. "This season is surreal; I can't believe I'm still winning here. Noah is a great runner, so every time I race him I'm excited."

Other Results

Nijel Amos of Botswana won the 800m, with a world-leading time of 1:41.89.

Canadian Brandon McBride finished fifth, setting a season's best with 1:43.83.

Matt Hughes was the only other Canadian who competed, placing 12th in the steeplechase.