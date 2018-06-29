Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Paris

Watch action from the IAAF Diamond League event in Paris, including two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya, who will be competing in the women's 800-metre event.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports
From Charléty Stadium in Paris, FRA 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Paris.

Coverage includes Canada's Shawn Barber in the men's pole vault, as well as South African star Caster Semenya, who will compete in the women's 800.

