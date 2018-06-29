Coming Up
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Paris
Watch action from the IAAF Diamond League event in Paris, including two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya, who will be competing in the women's 800-metre event.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Paris.
Coverage includes Canada's Shawn Barber in the men's pole vault, as well as South African star Caster Semenya, who will compete in the women's 800.
