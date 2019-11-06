Diamond League track series drops 3 events citing lack of fan interest

Track and field's global Diamond League series is dropping discus, triple jump and the 3,000-metre steeplechase as official points-scoring events due to fading interest from fans.

The IAAF governing body says the men's and women's 200 will also be skipped next year due to tight schedules for athletes in the Tokyo Olympics season.

The four events will still be included at some of the 14 regular meetings, though not the Sept. 11 finals at Zurich.

It's part of a Diamond League revamp to include the most popular events — topped by the 100, long jump and high jump — and fewer long-distance races in a shorter, 90-minute broadcast package.

"Following a detailed review of the schedule for the 90-minute broadcast window of the Diamond League, both the 200 and the 3,000 steeplechase will be included in 10 meetings [five male, five female] in the 2020 Diamond League season," the IAAF said in a statement.

5,000 metres dropped in spring

"Two meetings will also feature discus and triple jump [one female, one male]. However, none of the four disciplines will feature in the Diamond League final in 2020."

In March, the IAAF decided to drop the 5,000 from its program for next season. While a news release didn't mention the 5,000 directly, it stated the 3,000 would be the longest distance on the pro circuit.

On Wednesday, IAAF president Sebastian Coe said the aim is "a faster-paced, more exciting global league … that broadcasters want to show and fans want to watch."

Athletes in discus, triple jump and steeplechase will have more chances to earn prize money in a new Continental Tour of second-tier meetings.