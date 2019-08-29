American Noah Lyles emerges from slow pack to take men's 100 at season finals in Zurich

Noah Lyles surged late to win in 9.98, leaving world champion Justin Gatlin back in fourth at the Diamond League finals on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.

China Zhenye Xie placed second at 10.04 seconds, while Jamaican Yohan Blake slotted third at 10.07.

WATCH | Lyles continues impressive run with 100m victory:

Karsten Warholm ran the second-fastest time in history to win the men's 400 meters hurdles in 46.92 seconds at the Diamond League finals on Thursday.

The 23-year-old world champion from Norway took 0.20 seconds off his lifetime best, but was 0.14 behind the 27-year-old world record set by Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Warholm was pressed hard by Rai Benjamin who clocked 46.98, lifting the 22-year-old American into a tie for third all-time. Track great Edwin Moses is now fifth on that list with 47.02.

Four world-leading marks were set on a warm evening at the storied Weltklasse meeting, one month before the world championships open in Doha, Qatar.

WATCH | DeBues-Stafford runs historic 1,500 for another Canadian record:

Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran 21.74 in the women's 200; Juan Miguel Echevarria's opening leap of 8.65 meters won the men's long jump; and Lijiao Gong's 20.31 meters took the women's shot put.

The top Canadian performer on the day was Gabriela DeBues-Stafford who finished third in the 1,500 at 3:59.59 and established a new national record — her sixth of the season — in the process.

The 23-year-old Toronto native is the lone Canadian competing in multiple Finals events, with the 5,000 next week in Brussels still to come.

WATCH | Canada's McBride grabs 3rd in 800:

Canada's Brandon McBride ran a season-best 1:43.51 in the men's 800 to finish third. Shot putter Brittany Crew slumped to fifth after setting the Canadian record at the Pan Am Games earlier this month.

Canadian Crystal Emmanuel placed seventh in the women's 200 at 22.87 to notch her season best.

WATCH | Emmanuel says she needs to improve ahead of worlds:

The Diamond League finals are split over two meetings, and are completed next week in Brussels.