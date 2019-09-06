Andre De Grasse runs season-best 200m to earn 3rd at Diamond League finals
Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford adds another national record
Andre De Grasse ended his Diamond League season on a fast note.
De Grasse, 24, ran a season-best time of 19.87 seconds to earn third place in the men's 200 metres at the league finals on Friday in Brussels.
Fellow Canadian Aaron Brown, who upended De Grasse in the Canadian championships 100 final, placed fourth at 20 seconds even.
As rain began to fall in Belgium, American Noah Lyles continued making his case as the Tokyo Olympics gold medal favourite in the event with a victory at 19.74 seconds. Turkey's Ramil Guliyev snagged second just one hundredth of a second ahead of De Grasse.
WATCH | Lyles snags Diamond League double ahead of De Grasse, Brown:
De Grasse's time is just six hundredths off of his personal best set at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Brown, meanwhile, was just 0.05 behind his personal best set earlier this season in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Both men will now turn their attention to the world track and field championships which run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar. CBC Sports is the exclusive home of all live coverage from the event.
DeBues-Stafford adds another national record
Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford keeps making history.
After shattering her own 1,500 national mark last week by breaking the four-minute barrier, the 23-year-old lowered her 5,000 number by more than seven seconds to 14 minutes, 44.12 seconds.
WATCH | Hassan takes 5,000 ahead of DeBues-Stafford's national record:
DeBues-Stafford placed seventh as Dutch runner Sifan Hassan raced to victory in 14:26.26. Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey and Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen were second and third, respectively.
WATCH | DeBues-Stafford still aiming higher after latest Canadian record:
DeBues-Stafford was one of two Canadians to run in both halves of the Diamond League finals. She's now achieved a Canadian record in each one.
Canada's Crystal Emmanuel also competed in both meets, but placed seventh in the women's 100 at 11.38 seconds on Friday, well off both her personal and season bests. Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won the race with a season-best 10.88.
WATCH | Asher-Smith bolts to 100 win:
Pole vaulter Alysha Newman, another national record holder, sewed up third place in the event on Friday but failed to clear 4.83 metres, which would have broken the mark of 4.82 metres she set earlier this season.
Canada's lone winner on the day was Sage Watson, who took first place in women's 400 hurdles at 55.58 seconds. While that wasn't a Diamond League event, it bodes well for Watson that she was able to fend off several high-end competitors.
WATCH | Medicine Hat's Sage Watson wins women's Diamond League 400m hurdles:
Watson should be considered a podium contender at worlds after this result.
Watch a replay of the Diamond League Finals on CBC's weekly Road to the Olympic Games show on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
