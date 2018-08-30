New
Aaron Brown narrowly misses 200m podium at Diamond League final
Toronto sprinter Aaron Brown was unable to post a second sub-20-second performance needed to upset top-ranked American Noah Lyles, placing fourth in the men’s 200 metres of Wednesday's Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League track and field final.
Canadian teammates Matt Hughes, Sage Watson struggle at Weltklasse Zurich
Toronto sprinter Aaron Brown was unable to post a second sub-20-second performance needed to upset top-ranked American Noah Lyles, placing fourth in the men's 200 metres of Wednesday's Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League track and field final.
- WATCH LIVE: Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League final
- PREVIEW: Confident Ahmed leads Canada into Diamond League finals
- PROFILE: Shawn Barber just wants to 'jump big bars' again
Brown, who hadn't raced in three weeks since capturing a silver medal at the NACAC championships in his hometown, finished in 20.14 seconds on a comfortable and calm night at Letzigrund Stadium.
The 26-year-old, who set a personal-best 19.98 at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 7, earned $6,000 US for Thursday's run.
Brown, who entered the race ranked third in the world, ends the season with a Commonwealth Games silver medal, Canadian titles in the 100 and 200 and eight podium finishes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.