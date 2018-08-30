Aaron Brown narrowly misses 200m podium at Diamond League final

Toronto sprinter Aaron Brown was unable to post a second sub-20-second performance needed to upset top-ranked American Noah Lyles, placing fourth in the men's 200 metres of Wednesday's Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League track and field final.

Brown, who hadn't raced in three weeks since capturing a silver medal at the NACAC championships in his hometown, finished in 20.14 seconds on a comfortable and calm night at Letzigrund Stadium.

American Noah Lyles took first spot at the Diamond League Championships on Thursday. 2:07

The 26-year-old, who set a personal-best 19.98 at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 7, earned $6,000 US for Thursday's run.

Brown, who entered the race ranked third in the world, ends the season with a Commonwealth Games silver medal, Canadian titles in the 100 and 200 and eight podium finishes.