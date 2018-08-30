Skip to Main Content
Aaron Brown narrowly misses 200m podium at Diamond League final

Toronto sprinter Aaron Brown was unable to post a second sub-20-second performance needed to upset top-ranked American Noah Lyles, placing fourth in the men’s 200 metres of Wednesday's Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League track and field final.

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Aaron Brown finished an impressive season on the track Wednesday, placing fourth in 20.14 seconds in the men's 200 metres of the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League final. World No. 1 Noah Lyles of the United States won in 19.67. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Brown, who hadn't raced in three weeks since capturing a silver medal at the NACAC championships in his hometown, finished in 20.14 seconds on a comfortable and calm night at Letzigrund Stadium.

American Noah Lyles took first spot at the Diamond League Championships on Thursday. 2:07

The 26-year-old, who set a personal-best 19.98 at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 7, earned $6,000 US for Thursday's run.

Brown, who entered the race ranked third in the world, ends the season with a Commonwealth Games silver medal, Canadian titles in the 100 and 200 and eight podium finishes.

Aaron Brown spoke to the media after racing in the 200m Diamond League final. 1:45

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

