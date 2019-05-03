Caster Semenya cruises to victory in final race before new testosterone rules
South African runs 800 metre event in 1:54.98 at 1st Diamond League event of season
Caster Semenya returned to the 800-metre track with a victory on Friday in Doha, Qatar.
At the first Diamond League event of the season — and the last before new testosterone rules takes effect — the South African runner dominated her competition, completing the race in one minute, 54.98 seconds.
Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba, another runner affected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling, placed second with a time of 1:57.75.
American Ajee Wilson finished third at 1:58.83.
WATCH | Semenya dominates 1st event since CAS ruling:
On Wednesday, Semenya lost her appeal to the CAS against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners.
Friday's Doha meet marked the final race before the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) applies its new testosterone testing rules in an effort to limit athletes like Semenya with "intersex" conditions that don't conform to standard definitions of male and female give them an unfair competitive advantage.
Semenya now has the option of submitting to the IAAF rules and medically reducing her testosterone to be able to compete in the 800 or 1,500 at major meets. She could also run longer distances and not have to medicate. The 28-year-old hasn't indicated what she will do.
Canada's Brown 3rd in season debut
Aaron Brown raced to third place in the men's 200-metre during his season debut.
The Canadian sprinter's time of 20.20 seconds place him one-tenth of a second behind Ecuador's Alex Quinonez (20.19). Turkey's Ramil Guliyev, sporting his trademark shades, found a late burst to win the race in 19.99 seconds.
Brown, the 26-year-old from Toronto, finished in 20.18 seconds in the same event in Doha in 2018. His personal best remains 19.98 seconds.
WATCH | Brown surges to third in Diamond League season debut:
Christabel Nettey, the lone other Canadian competing on Friday, placed fifth in the women's long jump with a top distance of 6.55 metres.
The 27-year-old from Surrey, B.C., achieved the score on her final jump, falling just shy of her season-best 6.60 and well behind her personal best of 6.99.
Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen won the event (6.76), while Ukrainian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (6.74) took second place and Australian Brooke Stratton (6.73) took third.
With files from The Associated Press
