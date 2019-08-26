Diamond League creating new 13-city schedule by cutting 1 meet
Zurich will host an expanded, 24-event finals meeting in 2020 and '21
Track and field's elite Diamond League series is cutting one meeting to create a new 13-city schedule and will move to a single-venue finals night.
The IAAF governing body says Zurich will host an expanded, 24-event finals meeting in 2020 and '21. Other meetings can apply to host in the following three years.
This season's series is the last with 12-event finals held in each of Zurich, on Friday, and in Brussels, on Sept. 6.
The IAAF says a two-year renovation of the King Baudoin Stadium in Brussels influenced the decision.
When Brussels returns, one of 13 other venues in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America faces being cut.
The Diamond League launched in 2010 aiming to create rivalries in a season-long points ranking for 24 selected events.
In 2020, Diamond League meetings will have a shorter, faster-paced 90-minute broadcasting package. The Zurich finals meeting will be 2 1/2 hours long.
