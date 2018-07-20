Brandon McBride sets Canadian record in 800 metres
Breaks Gary Reed's 10-year-old mark by nearly half a second
Brandon McBride set a Canadian record in the 800 metres, finishing second at the Herculis Diamond League event in Monaco on Friday in a time of one minute 43.20 seconds.
That bests Gary Reed's 10-year-old mark by 48-100ths of a second.
McBride, 27, from Windsor, Ont., finished behind Botswana's Nijel Amos, who won in 1:42.14. Spain's Saul Ordonez was third in 1:43.65.
The record comes two weeks after McBride was beaten at the distance in the Canadian national championships in Ottawa. McBride finished second in 1:46.42 behind 19-year-old Marco Arop's 1:46.15.
In other events, Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya smashed the 3,000-metre steeplechase world record by more than eight seconds in eight minutes 44.32 seconds. Chepkoech improved the previous mark of 8:52.78 set by Ruth Jebet of Bahrain two years ago in Paris.
Earlier, Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas set a world-leading time of 48.97 seconds to win the 400.
