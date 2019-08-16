De Grasse loses top 100m competitor as Coleman pulls out of Birmingham event

The much-awaited 100-metre showdown between Canadian Andre De Grasse and American Christian Coleman is once again on hold.

Coleman pulled out of the Diamond League event in Birmingham, England, scheduled for Sunday "as a result of complications occurring after practice this week."

In June, Coleman posted a 2019 world-leading time of 9.81 seconds in the 100. He was set to face De Grasse, the reigning Olympic bronze medallist in that distance, for the first time since the 2015 NCAA championships.

"I must limit my competition schedule going forward," said Coleman. "Being totally prepared to compete in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay at world championships has to be my primary goal."

WATCH | Andre De Grasse: The comeback:

Follow three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse's road to recovery, after tearing his hamstring days before the 2017 World Championships. 5:34

De Grasse's primary competition will now come from Jamaica's Yohan Blake and American Mike Rodgers.

But the matchup with Coleman was easily the most riveting, as Coleman's start times versus De Grasse's finishing speed seemed to line up a fascinating race in England.

Watch Diamond League live on CBCSports.ca on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.