Gabriela DeBues-Stafford shatters longstanding Canadian 1,500m record
23-year-old clocks 4:00.26 for 5th national mark of 2019; De Grasse runs 9.99 in 100m
Make it five Canadian records for runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford in 2019.
WATCH: Gabriela DeBues-Stafford earns 5th Canadian record of 2019:
DeBues-Stafford stopped the clock in 4:00.26 to finish third of 14 finishers at London Stadium, lowering her previous season-best of 4:00.46 from the June 16 Diamond League competition in Rabat, Morocco. Kanuka's Canadian record had stood since Aug. 14, 1985.
In January, DeBues-Stafford shattered indoor records in the 5,000 (14:57.45) and mile (4:24.80) in the span of three weeks. On May 30, the 23-year-old ran to a Canadian mark in the 5,000 (14:51.59) at her first Diamond League race of the season. Courtney Babcock set the previous record in 2003.
Since her move to Scotland earlier this year, DeBues-Stafford has shaved more than five seconds off her 2018 season-best of 4:05.83 and entered Saturday ranked sixth in the world.
'I'm working harder than ever'
"With Andy, Laura and [2017 European junior champion] Jemma Reekie, my workouts are very intense with a lot of reps and I'm working harder than ever," DeBues-Stafford told CBC Sports recently.
"Laura has won world championship medals indoors and there's no substitute for being around someone like that. … If you're training with ambitious people … you'll push yourself harder."
Muir posted a winning time of 3:58.25 in Saturday's race while Kenya's Winny Chebet was second in 3:59.93, a season best. Reekie turned in a personal-best 4:02.09 in finishing seventh.
Family Young killed it today! Laura wins with a 57 last lap close. I just dip under the NR with a 59 last lap. And Jemma runs a big PB of 4:02! Thank you London!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LondonDL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LondonDL</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DiamondLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DiamondLeague</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToTheFinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToTheFinal</a> <a href="https://t.co/8zI6VHGG6e">pic.twitter.com/8zI6VHGG6e</a>—@gstafford13
The two-day event concludes Sunday and will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca, starting at 9 a.m. ET.
Four Canadians will be competing: Christabel Nettey (women's long jump, 9:40 a.m.), Jessica O'Connell/Andrea Seccafien (women's 5,000, 9:56 a.m.) and Sage Watson (women's 400 hurdles, 10:29 a.m.).
De Grasse shines while facing fears in London
Andre De Grasse conquered his fears at London Stadium by running under 10 seconds for the first time this season in four 100-metre races.
The Markham, Ont., runner put himself back in the conversation as one of the world's top sprinters with his 9.99-second clocking, his first sub-10-second performance in legal wind since the 100 final at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where he clocked a personal-best 9.91.
WATCH | Andre De Grasse runs under 10 seconds for first time in 2019:
"I was a little nervous coming here," De Grasse told Stephanie Jenzer of CBC News at London Stadium shortly after Saturday's race. "I just had to face my fears and overcome adversity.
"I have a lot of family here and they wanted to see me compete, and that is the first time they got to see me compete."
WATCH | De Grasse breaks down the 100 metres:
South Africa's Akani Simbine won Saturday's race in a season-best 9.93, followed by Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain (9.95 SB) and Yohan Blake of Jamaica (9.97). The 2011 world champion went 9.96 at the Jamaican championships on June 21.
"Andre's a threat, you can't sleep on Andre," said Hughes. "He won [world] bronze in 2015 [in 9.92] and got a [bronze] medal [in the 100] at the Olympics and I give respect when respect is due. He's very competitive and I know in due time he'll get back to where he wants to be."
He lost his national titles in the 100 and 200 last year to rival Aaron Brown, who is coming off a season-best 10.07 on July 5 at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne. In the 200, De Grasse edged Brown (19.92/19.95) for third place at Switzerland after the latter won a 200 showdown (20.07/20.21)in Shanghai on May 18.
"I'm gonna try to get back the Canadian title," De Grasse said. "It's going to be fun racing against [Brown]. It's definitely going to be a challenge and I look forward to it."
Other Canadian results on Saturday:
- Alysha Newman, pole vault — 6th, 4.65 metres
- Liz Gleadle, women's javelin — 10th, 58.38m
Diamond League on CBC Sports
CBC Sports is providing live streaming coverage of all 14 Diamond League meets this season at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. TV coverage will be featured as part of the network's Road To The Olympic Games weekend broadcasts throughout the season.
The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets, all times ET:
- London, England (Sunday, 9–11 a.m.)
- Birmingham, England (Aug. 18, 9–11 a.m.)
- Paris (Aug. 24, 2–4 p.m.)
- Zurich (Aug. 29, 2–4 p.m.)
- Brussels (Sept. 7, 2–4 p.m.)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.