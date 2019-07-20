Gabriela DeBues-Stafford shatters longstanding Canadian 1,500m record

Make it five Canadian records for runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford in 2019.

The Toronto native beat Lynn Kanuka's near-34-year-old mark by 1-100th of a second in the women's 1,500 metres at the Müller Anniversary Games Diamond League event in London on Saturday.

DeBues-Stafford stopped the clock in 4:00.26 to finish third of 14 finishers at London Stadium, lowering her previous season-best of 4:00.46 from the June 16 Diamond League competition in Rabat, Morocco. Kanuka's Canadian record had stood since Aug. 14, 1985.

A week ago, DeBues-Stafford paid tribute to the late Gabriele Grunewald — one of the top middle-distance runners in the United States — by running the Brave Like Gabe Mile in Monaco and breaking Leah Pells' national mark in the process with a time of four minutes 17.87 seconds.

In January, DeBues-Stafford shattered indoor records in the 5,000 (14:57.45) and mile (4:24.80) in the span of three weeks. On May 30, the 23-year-old ran to a Canadian mark in the 5,000 (14:51.59) at her first Diamond League race of the season. Courtney Babcock set the previous record in 2003.

Since her move to Scotland earlier this year, DeBues-Stafford has shaved more than five seconds off her 2018 season-best of 4:05.83 and entered Saturday ranked sixth in the world.

'I'm working harder than ever'

Living in Glasgow and being part of coach Andy Young's world-class training program while training with British-record holder Laura Muir has quickly paid off for DeBues-Stafford.

"With Andy, Laura and [2017 European junior champion] Jemma Reekie, my workouts are very intense with a lot of reps and I'm working harder than ever," DeBues-Stafford told CBC Sports recently.

"Laura has won world championship medals indoors and there's no substitute for being around someone like that. … If you're training with ambitious people … you'll push yourself harder."

Muir posted a winning time of 3:58.25 in Saturday's race while Kenya's Winny Chebet was second in 3:59.93, a season best. Reekie turned in a personal-best 4:02.09 in finishing seventh.

Family Young killed it today! Laura wins with a 57 last lap close. I just dip under the NR with a 59 last lap. And Jemma runs a big PB of 4:02! Thank you London!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LondonDL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LondonDL</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DiamondLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DiamondLeague</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToTheFinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToTheFinal</a> <a href="https://t.co/8zI6VHGG6e">pic.twitter.com/8zI6VHGG6e</a> —@gstafford13

The two-day event concludes Sunday and will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca, starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Four Canadians will be competing: Christabel Nettey (women's long jump, 9:40 a.m.), Jessica O'Connell/Andrea Seccafien (women's 5,000, 9:56 a.m.) and Sage Watson (women's 400 hurdles, 10:29 a.m.).

De Grasse shines while facing fears in London

Andre De Grasse conquered his fears at London Stadium by running under 10 seconds for the first time this season in four 100-metre races.

The Markham, Ont., runner put himself back in the conversation as one of the world's top sprinters with his 9.99-second clocking, his first sub-10-second performance in legal wind since the 100 final at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where he clocked a personal-best 9.91.

In the days leading up to the 2017 world track and field championships in London, De Grasse suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring during a training run. He was also forced to cut short his 2018 season last July after injuring the same hamstring in the 200 semifinals at the Canadian championships in Ottawa.

"I was a little nervous coming here," De Grasse told Stephanie Jenzer of CBC News at London Stadium shortly after Saturday's race. "I just had to face my fears and overcome adversity.

"I have a lot of family here and they wanted to see me compete, and that is the first time they got to see me compete."

South Africa's Akani Simbine won Saturday's race in a season-best 9.93, followed by Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain (9.95 SB) and Yohan Blake of Jamaica (9.97). The 2011 world champion went 9.96 at the Jamaican championships on June 21.

"Andre's a threat, you can't sleep on Andre," said Hughes. "He won [world] bronze in 2015 [in 9.92] and got a [bronze] medal [in the 100] at the Olympics and I give respect when respect is due. He's very competitive and I know in due time he'll get back to where he wants to be."

Akani Simbine of South Africa beats Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes and Jamaica's Yohan Blake to the finish line in the men's 100 metres at the Muller Anniversary Games on Saturday in London. Simbine and Hughes posted season-bests of 9.93 and 9.95 seconds, respectively, with Blake clocking 9.97. (Submitted by IAAF)

De Grasse, who is working with coach Rana Reider on the first 30 metres of the 100, will travel to Montreal to compete at the Canadian championships next weekend.

He lost his national titles in the 100 and 200 last year to rival Aaron Brown, who is coming off a season-best 10.07 on July 5 at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne. In the 200, De Grasse edged Brown (19.92/19.95) for third place at Switzerland after the latter won a 200 showdown (20.07/20.21)in Shanghai on May 18.

"I'm gonna try to get back the Canadian title," De Grasse said. "It's going to be fun racing against [Brown]. It's definitely going to be a challenge and I look forward to it."

Other Canadian results on Saturday:

Alysha Newman, pole vault — 6th, 4.65 metres

Liz Gleadle, women's javelin — 10th, 58.38m

