Andre De Grasse keeps rolling as another 200m season-best good for gold
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse won the 200 metres and took silver in the 100 Thursday at the Ostrava Golden Spike track and field meet.
De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., won the 200 in a season-best time of 19.91 seconds.
Christian Coleman of the United States, making his season debut at the 200-metre distance, was second in 19.97 seconds and South Africa's Clarence Munyai was third in 20.31.
Toronto's Brendon Rodney was fifth in 20.65.
In the 100, Michael Rodgers of the U.S., won gold in a tight race with a time of 10.04 seconds. He was followed by De Grasse (10.05) were by China's Xie Zhenye (10.06).
