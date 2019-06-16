Skip to Main Content
Late charge propels De Grasse to 200-metre win in season-best time

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·Diamond League

Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., delivered an early first birthday gift to daughter Yuri on Father's Day Sunday, outrunning world champion Ramil Guliyev to win the men's 200 metres at a Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco.

Canadian clocks 20.19 seconds to beat reigning world champ Ramil Guliyev in Rabat

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Andre De Grasse surged over the final 40 metres Sunday to win the men's 200 in a season-best 20.19 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/File)

Andre De Grasse delivered an early first birthday gift to daughter Yuri on Father's Day Sunday, outrunning world champion Ramil Guliyev to win the men's 200 metres in Diamond League action at Morocco.

A bearded De Grasse displayed a strong finishing kick to overtake his Turkish opponent before crossing the line in a season-best 20.19 metres at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The win was the first in three 200 races this season for the Markham, Ont., runner who placed second in Grenada in April and at a Diamond League meet last month in Shanghai.

De Grasse, 24, finished second in the 100 at the Nanjing World Challenge in China on May 21 and four days later won at the Taiwan Open Athletics Championships.

WATCH | De Grasse races to 200m win in Oslo:

De Grasse ran a season-best time of 20.19 seconds to win the men's 200m race at the IAAF Diamond League event in Rabat, Morocco 1:14

His 2018 season was cut short by a second strained right hamstring in less than a year but appears to have regained the confidence and swagger that led to De Grasse winning three medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Spending the past year with Yuri, whom De Grasse and his longtime girlfriend Nia Ali welcomed into the world last June 22, no doubt relieved a lot of the sprinter's pain and served as motivation to return to the track under new coach Rana Reider.

