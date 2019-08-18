Andre De Grasse misses podium in Birmingham, placing 5th in 100m

Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., finished fifth in Sunday's 100 metres, stopping the clock in 10.13 seconds — his highest time of the season — at the Muller Grand Prix Diamond League track and field meet in Birmingham, U.K.

It marked just the second time of six races in the event during the sprinter's strong comeback season from injury that he failed to place in the top three. De Grasse ran 10.14 earlier in the day in one of two semifinal heats at Alexander Stadium after running 10.03 on July 26 to place second to Aaron Brown at the Canadian championships.

Yohan Blake of Jamaica and De Grasse's training partner, Adam Gemili of Great Britain, crossed the finish line together on Sunday, with Blake eventually declared the winner by 8-1,000ths of a second in a photo finish. Michael Rodgers of the United States was third in 10.09.

