De Grasse looks for edge against Coleman in much-anticipated 100m showdown
'If Andre runs technically sound, it should be a very close race,' says CBC Sports' Donovan Bailey
Burst out of the starting blocks and stay tall in the middle of the race.
It will mark the first head-to-head meeting between the two in the 100 since the 2015 NCAA championships when De Grasse won the 100 and 200 in Eugene, Ore., and Coleman — then a University of Tennessee freshman — failed to qualify for the 100 final.
But the 23-year-old Atlanta native has since made huge strides, capturing 100 and 200 gold at the 2017 NCAAs, winning a world silver medal later that year and posting a 2019 world-leading time of 9.81 seconds at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic on June 30.
WATCH | Christian Coleman improves his own 2019 world-leading time:
Still, De Grasse has Coleman's number to this point, also passing him in the final 10 metres of the 200 on a wet track to clock a season-best 19.91 two months ago at the 58th Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Coleman was second in 19.97.
Coleman vulnerable late in race?
"There might be a slight advantage mentally for Andre [entering Sunday's race]," says Bailey, now a CBC Sports track analyst, "but Coleman has established himself as the No. 1 sprinter in the world, and Andre has worked himself back in the conversation."
WATCH | Andre De Grasse's comeback from two hamstring injuries
De Grasse closed hard, something he has done often in 2019 and that could pose problems for the rest of the field in Birmingham. Coleman, while extremely fast out of the blocks, has appeared vulnerable at times this season in the final metres.
WATCH | Aaron Brown defends Canadian100m title, beating De Grasse:
In May, he gained an early edge on Noah Lyles in the 100 at a Diamond League meet in Shanghai, only to be caught late by his American teammate with a larger stride who prevailed in a photo finish after both men crossed the line in 9.86.
When you have an injury, especially to the hamstring, it becomes a mental issue. ... Andre just has to get comfortable with loading out of the blocks again.— CBC Sports track analyst Donovan Bailey on Andre De Grasse's slower starts this season
"We'll see what kind of top speed Andre has," says Bailey, noting De Grasse's ability to stay relaxed at 50 metres gives him the better chance to have a more complete race. "I think there are still some technical [issues] Coleman is having and Andre can certainly use this week in Birmingham to expose that. If Andre runs technically sound, it should be a very close race, or Andre should win.
Seeking faster start
"When you have an injury, especially to the hamstring, it becomes a mental issue," Bailey says. "You have to trust and believe that when you come out of the blocks that you can put [a lot of] torque on the hamstring, your hips, quads, wherever. Andre just has to get comfortable with loading out of the blocks again."
WATCH | Andre De Grasse breaks down the 100 metres:
A scheduled matchup between De Grasse and Coleman at the world championships in 2017 was scuttled because the former injured his hamstring during a training run just days before the event. They were set to run against each other last May in what would have been Coleman's Diamond League debut but the world-record holder in the indoor 60 metres withdrew from the event due to a hamstring injury.
Sunday's two semifinal heats at Alexander Stadium, scheduled for 8:46 a.m. ET and 8:55 a.m., ET feature six of the world's top 10 runners in the 100 this season, including No. 4 Akani Simbine of South Africa, American Michael Rodgers (No. 5), eighth-ranked Bingtian Su of China and Jamaica's Yohan Blake at No. 9. The final is slated for 10:32 a.m.
The 25-year-old Simbine, who has gradually lowered his time from 10.13 since early July and boasts a season-best 9.93, is second to Coleman in the Diamond League standings.
Other Canadians competing in Birmingham:
DeBues-Stafford, 23, won the Canadian 1,500 metres for a fourth straight year on July 28, two weeks after setting a personal-best in the mile (4:17.87) at Monaco. On July 20, DeBues-Stafford set a national record of 4:00.26 in the 1,500 in London, her third Canadian mark in a 52-day span. DeBues-Stafford, who now lives in Scotland, was 11th of 13 finishers in 4:07.51 last year in Birmingham.
WATCH | Gabriela DeBues-Stafford adds to her list of Canadian records:
WATCH | Canada's Geneviève Lalonde rules steeplechase at Pan Am Games:
Diamond League on CBC Sports
CBC Sports is providing live streaming coverage of all 14 Diamond League meets this season at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. TV coverage will be featured as part of the network's Road To The Olympic Games weekend broadcasts throughout the season.
The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets, all times ET:
- Birmingham, U.K. (Sunday, 9–11 a.m.)
- Paris (Aug. 24, 2–4 p.m.)
- Zurich (Aug. 29, 2–4 p.m.)
- Brussels (Sept. 7, 2–4 p.m.)
