Andre De Grasse, whose 100-metre title reign at the Canadian track and field championships ended on Friday night, won't be part of the men's 200 final in Ottawa on Saturday (CBCSports.ca, 6:20 p.m. ET).

The 2016 Olympic triple medallist was in the lead with about 30 metres left in his afternoon semifinal heat when he pulled up at Terry Fox Stadium with an apparent hamstring injury, though he's hopeful it was just cramping. After crossing the line in 35.96 seconds, he appeared to be limping but put on a brave facing while waving to the crowd and clapping his hands.

Andre De Grasse pulls up in his 200m heat and will not qualify for tonight's final <a href="https://t.co/SdA9TFfSat">https://t.co/SdA9TFfSat</a> <a href="https://t.co/wjebdUpjlc">pic.twitter.com/wjebdUpjlc</a> —@CBCOlympics

De Grasse, who reportedly was walking "pretty well" within one hour of the heat race, suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring last summer that forced him to miss the world championships in London.

He also sat out the Commonwealth Games in April before returning from a nine-month absence later that month at Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, where De Grasse ran 10.15 seconds in the 100. In his 200 season debut, the Markham, Ont., runner clocked 20.46 at the season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, on May 4.

A week later, De Grasse finished last in the 100 (10.25) at Diamond League Shanghai before taking a six-week break. He returned to the track last week at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby, B.C., where 2018 Canadian 100 champion Aaron Brown ran 10.21 to De Grasse's 10.36.

On Friday night, Brown became the first sprinter in four years not named De Grasse to win the 100 at nationals, stopping the clock in 10.16 and beating Bismark Boateng by 1-1000th of a second for the title. De Grasse crossed the line third in 10.20.

De Grasse had barely qualified for the final after finishing third in his semifinal in 10.36.

Took 100m loss in stride

He said his time in the final was a positive result on a disappointing season.

"It was a good race, think if I had one or two more metres, I might have caught them, but definitely it's a step in the right direction from the beginning of the season, so I'm just looking forward to trying to improve on that and finish the season strong," De Grasse said.

He took losing his Canadian title in stride.

"Fortunately for me, it's an off year, it's not a world championship or Olympic year, so that takes a little bit of pressure off of me," De Grasse said. "I still want to perform well, but it takes a bit of pressure off me, so I can just relax and compete and have some fun.

"Definitely this is a little bit of a struggle this year, but I think the important thing is I came out healthy and I'm on the right track moving forward."

Now, it seems, De Grasse will be spending the foreseeable future recovery from another injury.

Elsewhere, Brown and Gavin Smellie, who placed fifth in Friday's 100, will be the notable participants in the 200 final along with their relay teammate, Brendon Rodney. Smellie qualified first in 20.62, 4-100ths of a second ahead of Brown whille Rodney earned the eighth and final spot in 20.97.

Emmanuel eyes 3rd straight double gold

On the women's side, Toronto's Crystal Emmanuel will attempt to make it back-to-back-to-back gold-medal sweeps in the 100 and 200 at nationals when she runs the 200 final at 6:05 p.m.

One of the 26-year-old's goals is to break her 22.50-second Canadian record in the 200 after running a season-best 22.70 at the Commonwealth Games in April. Emmanuel won the women's 100 in 11.34 on Friday.

Stafford sisters, Sifuentes to clash in 1,500 final

Sisters Gabriela and Lucia Stafford will go head-to-head in Sunday's 1,500 final at 12:25 p.m.

Gabriela, the 2016 Olympian, qualified second in 4:17.67, one month after placing second in 4:05.83 at the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville. The 22-year-old University of Toronto psychology major has a personal best of 4:03.55, set in Berlin last August.

Lucia, 19, is a second-year engineering student at U of T who posted a 4:09.17 PB in Nashville.

In January 2017, she established the Canadian indoor U20 1,000 record, running 2:46.71 at the Can Am Classic at the University of Windsor (Ont.) to shatter Emma Galbraith's previous mark of 2:46.89 from 2013.

Nicole Sifuentes is also someone to watch in the 1,500 final after the Winnipeg native qualified third in 4:16.85. Her season best is 4:07.32 in Nashville. At worlds last year, the 32-year-old finished ninth in her semifinal in 4:07.92 and has a PB of 4:03.97.

Philibert-Thiboutot, Bellemore rule men's qualifier

Corey Bellemore's impressive 2018 season continued Saturday afternoon when he qualified second in three minutes 53.15 seconds for Sunday's 1,500 final at 12:40 p.m. Quebec City's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, a 2016 Olympian, was the top qualifier in 3:46.81.

Bellemore, 23, set a personal-best time of 3:40.10 three weeks ago at the London 1,500m Night. Last week, the University of Windsor middle-distance runner crossed the line second (3:41.84) at the Harry Jerome Classic.