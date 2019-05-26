Damian Warner captures 5th Hypo Meeting decathlon title
Canadian posts world-leading 8,711 points to beat Grenada's Lindon Victor in Austria
Damian Warner began his Sunday running a season-best time in the 110-metre hurdles on the way to a 2019 world-leading total of 8,711 points to top the men's decathlon at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria.
The London, Ont., native finished 238 points clear of Grenada's Lindon Victor (8,473) in winning his fifth Hypo title. Maicel Uibo of Estonia earned 8,353 points for a third-place finish.
After winning the decathlon with 8711 in Götzis, <a href="https://twitter.com/DamianWarner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DamianWarner</a> becomes just the third athlete to win five <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hypomeeting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hypomeeting</a> titles.<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnsonThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnsonThompson</a> also held on to her overnight lead to win the heptathlon with 6813. <a href="https://t.co/KZGlgstcMT">pic.twitter.com/KZGlgstcMT</a>—@iaaforg
Warner, 29, amassed a world-leading 8,795 points last year to break his own Canadian decathlon record by 100, set at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, China.
Warner started on a winning note with his 13.64-second clocking in hurdles that fell shy of his 13.56 performance from a year ago in Götzis.
Move home paying off
He went on to finish fifth in the discus throw (47.23 metres) and javelin (63.67) while a 4.60m effort in pole vault ranked 22nd.
Warner is seeing the benefit of the move home last September from Calgary to work with Gar Leyshon, his high school coach, as the Canadian athlete has already reached the podium seven times this outdoor season across various disciplines, including three victories.
