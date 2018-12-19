Musical parody highlights Canadian runners' accomplishments

2018 was a banner year for Canadian runners, featuring everything from Cam Levins' historic marathon debut and Rachel Cliff's national mark in the half marathon to NCAA star Justyn Knight turning pro and 800-metre runner Brandon McBride shattering a 10-year-old record.

News on and off the track — even in a year without a world championship and Summer Olympics — provided plenty of material for Windsor, Ont.-based runners and part-time musicians Alex Cyr and Nick Falk, who were keen on making a musical parody.

"The end of the year seems to lend itself to recaps," says Cyr, a native of Prince Edward Island. "And as 2018 was eventful for Canadian track and field, we thought there would be no better time."

After three-plus hours of writing lyrics, Cyr and Falk — dressed in their favourite Christmas sweaters — recorded their third and final take of Running Recap of 2018, with Windsor native Falk on guitar and Cyr providing vocals.

Did you catch all of that?

"Let's talk about how Cliff is now faster than Winter," Cyr sings early on, referencing the 30-year-old Cliff's shattering of Lanni Marchant's Canadian mark in the half marathon (1:10:08) in early March at Woodlands, Texas. Chris Winter, Cliff's husband, recently retired from running.

In a later verse, Cyr recognizes the off-track milestones of three-time defending Canadian 1,500 champion Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and Gabriela Stafford — a bronze medallist in the 1,500 at the NACAC Championships — as each became engaged. He also pokes fun at 36-year-old Sasha Gollish, who is working on her PhD in engineering education at the University of Toronto.

Sorry ladies, someone claimed CPT

Stafford is engaged and out of U of T

We're getting old, Gollish has no eligibility

The London, Ont, native won the women's 1,500m race with a time of 4:17.08 at the national championships in Ottawa. 8:09

Cyr goes on:



But Justyn Knight got paid by Reebok. Hey, don't they make skates and blades

Gary Reed's 1:43 is history

Those Windsor kids got speed

Knight, a former star distance runner at Syracuse University and three-time NCAA Division I champion, signed a long-term contract as a foundational member of Reebok Boston Track Club in late July. The three-time Orange male athlete of the year is now focused on the world championships next summer in Qatar and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Also in July, 24-year-old middle-distance runner Brandon McBride of Windsor followed up a silver-medal performance in the 800 at the Canadian championships by obliterating Reed's Canadian record of 1:43.69 with a 1:43.20 effort at a Diamond League meet in Monaco.

McBride finishes with a time of 1:43.20, places 2nd at Diamond League event in Monaco. 3:41

Fast moms

On the women's side, Pan Am champion and two-time Olympic Melissa Bishop left the track in June to have her first baby, daughter Corinne Chidera, with husband Osi Nriagu, prompting Cyr to belt out:

Melissa Bishop's coming back

Call her Krista DuChene of the track

So many fast moms out there on the run

Someone call Flanagan, he's looking for one

In Bishop's absence, DuChene, the 41-year-old mother of three well known as "Marathon Mom," put on a late charge in the rain, cold and wind of the Boston Marathon in mid-April, finishing third among women in a time of two hours 44 minutes 20 seconds.

Ben Flanagan became a household name in early June when he won the 10,000 at NCAA Division I championships in 28 minutes 34.53 seconds, showcasing a huge kick to beat race favourite Vincent Kiprop of Alabama. After the initial shock had worn off, he was caught by cameras saying, "where's my Mom?"

BEN FLANAGAN WITH THE CRAZY KICK FTW & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ncaaTF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ncaaTF</a> 10K 🏆! <a href="https://t.co/agTOqynodF">pic.twitter.com/agTOqynodF</a> —@NCAATrackField

Cross-country glory

"U Sports glory for Black and Brogan," was Cyr and Falk's shout-out to individual cross-country champions Brogan MacDougall of Queen's University and Connor Black of the University of Guelph, who overcame foot issues to win the men's race.

Keeping with the cross-country theme, Cyr sings:

At nationals, we waited for the return of Ross

Lalonde showed us steeplers could be good at cross

But it doesn't go both ways, just ask Luc Bruchet

A return to the grass and mud at the famed Fort Henry course in Kingston didn't happen for Ross Proudfoot, the 2015-16 champion and former distance standout at Guelph who has been plagued by injury for over a year.

Meanwhile Lalonde, the Canadian-record holder for women in the 3,000-metre steeplechase specialist, took the lead midway through the senior women's 10-kilometre race en route to a winning time of 33:47.3 in the rain.

Vancouver's Luc Bruchet repeated as senior men's cross-country champion in November after not faring well, according to Cyr, when he attempted the steeplechase in June.

Lucas Bruchet puts on the Championship belt at the finish line and makes it back-to-back titles. He is your 2018 senior men’s 🇨🇦 champion <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACXC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACXC2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/ou60WSRPhe">pic.twitter.com/ou60WSRPhe</a> —@AthleticsCanada

Looking back at Levins

Cyr and Falk begin to wrap up their song with a nod to Levins's performance in 2018:

The best part might have been when Cam Levins went 2:09 in his first time

They thought he was done when he left NOP

And when he got foot surgery

But he's the one who made Jerome say "Finally"

One the great stories in Canadian sport this year was staged at the 29th annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon where Levins of Black Creek, B.C., shattered Jerome Drayton's 43-year-old Canadian men's record on a brisk Sunday morning.

In his debut marathon, the 29-year-old crossed the finish line fourth in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds, or 44 seconds faster than Drayton's performance at the 1975 Fukuoka Marathon in Japan.

In his marathon debut, Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., broke Jerome Drayton's 43-year-old Canadian men's marathon record by 44 seconds. Levins finished fourth in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon with a time of 2:09:25. 1:48

Levins had "very serious doubts" about resuming his competitive career just two years ago following surgery on his left foot. In 2017, Levins was left without a sponsor after ending his four-plus year working relationship with coach Alberto Salazar and the famous Nike Oregon project training group.

"I'm really excited to see what Cam does over the next whatever amount of years," fellow Canadian marathoner Reid Coolsaet said of Levins at the post-race news conference. "Lots of marathons ahead of him."

Bring on 2019.