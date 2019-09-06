Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League finals from Brussels
Tune into Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's edition features coverage of the Diamond League track and field finals from Brussels.
Show in progress
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
This week's edition features coverage of the Diamond League track and field finals from Brussels, beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.