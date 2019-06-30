Caster Semenya runs to 31st straight 800m win at 45th Prefontaine Classic

Caster Semenya returned to running the 800 metres on Sunday, winning for the 31st consecutive time in the event and extending her title reign at the Prefontaine Classic to three years.

The 28-year-old South African pulled away from the competition with 200 metres left and won by 20 metres in a meet-record time of one minute 55.70 seconds at a sun-splashed Cobb Track and Angell Field in Stanford, Calif.

Semenya had set the previous meet record last year by clocking 1:55.92 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Sunday's performance was her first in the 800 since the Swiss Federal Tribunal earlier this month ordered the IAAF to suspend the implementation of testosterone limits for Semenya and others, who it says were born with typical male chromosome patterns.

Semenya, who has been legally identified as female her whole life, appealed the Court of Arbitration for Sports's initial verdict to Switzerland's supreme court on human rights grounds and won an interim ruling to temporarily suspend the hormone regulations.

Nearly 3-second margin of victory

Semenya's full appeal, to be heard by a panel of Swiss federal judges, could take more than a year.

Ajee Wilson and Raevan Rogers of the United States rounded out the podium on Sunday in season-best times of 1:58.36 and 1:58.65, respectively.

At last year's 44th Prefontaine Classic, Wilson finished less than a second behind Semenya, posting the lowest time by an American woman on U.S. soil.

For this year only, the track and field competition relocated to Stanford as Hayward Field is being rebuilt for next year's U.S. Olympic trials.

Coleman clocks 9.81, beating Gatlin

Christian Coleman, 23, grabbed bragging rights from reigning world champion and fellow American Justin Gatlin in the men's 100 metres, clocking a 2019 world-leading time of 9.81 seconds. He ran 9.85 two weeks ago at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway.

Coleman, who finished second to the 37-year-old Gatlin two years ago at worlds in London, burst out of the starting blocks and held form throughout the race, prevailing by a half-metre. As he crossed the finish line, Coleman turned to his left and stared down the five-time Prefontaine champion.

Gatlin, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, stopped the clock in an impressive 9.87, a season best and faster than any of his five races in the 100 from 2018.

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain was third, matching a season-best 9.97.

Canada's Mo Ahmed posts 2-mile PB

Mo Ahmed continued his stellar 2019 season, setting a personal-best time of eight minutes 15.76 seconds to place fourth of 15 finishers in the men's two mile.

On June 6, the Somalian-born, St. Catharines, Ont.-raised Ahmed lowered his Canadian-record time in the men's 5,000 to 12:58.16 at the Diamond League's Golden Gala in Rome.

Toronto's Justyn Knight was ninth on Sunday in his second Diamond League competition, stopping the clock in 8:19.75. The former Syracuse University star runner set a 13:09.76 PB earlier this month in Italy.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda posted a world-leading time of 8:07.54 to hold off American Paul Chelimo for the win.

Chelimo, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, mounted a late charge after trailing Cheptegei by 10 metres with 150 metres remaining but came up short. He turned in a 8:07.59 PB while Selemon Barega of Ethiopia was third in 8:08.69, also a PB.

