'Caster blessed and cursed with her talent': Semenya set for 800m at Prefontaine Classic

She's back, and perhaps more motivated than at any time in her sensational running career.

South African sprinter Caster Semenya will compete at Sunday's 45th Prefontaine Classic, racing the 800 metres for the first time since the Swiss Federal Tribunal ordered the IAAF to suspend the implementation of testosterone limits for Semenya and others, who it says were born with typical male chromosome patterns.

Semenya, who has been legally identified as female her whole life, appealed the Court of Arbitration for Sport's initial verdict to Switzerland's supreme court on human rights grounds and won an interim ruling to temporarily suspend the hormone regulations.

On Tuesday, the IAAF met a Swiss Federal Tribunal deadline to argue why rules limiting female runners' testosterone levels should be re-imposed during Semenya's full appeal that could take over a year to be heard by a panel of Swiss federal judges.

"It seems Caster is blessed and cursed with her talent," says CBC Sports track analyst Donovan Bailey. "I believe she should compete the way she is. She was born that way and you can't really punish her for being the person that she is.

Blew away field in Doha

"Let's celebrate the blessings, that she's one of those generational athletes. There are a lot of countries that are doping their athletes and she's someone that isn't."

The IAAF says Semenya is one of a number of female athletes born with a "differences of sex disorder", giving them male levels of the hormone testosterone after puberty and therefore a seemingly unfair athletic advantage over other female athletes.

Semenya, 28, was victorious by nearly three seconds over Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi in her lone 800 of 2019, crossing the line in a world-leading one minute 54.98 seconds on May 3 at the season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar. Niyonsaba, who won the silver medal behind Semenya at the 2016 Olympics, confirmed earlier this year she has the same hyperandrogenism — naturally occurring testosterone levels that are unusually high — as her rival in the 800.

Semenya has won 30 consecutive races in the 800 since 2015 and boasts a personal-best time of one minute 54.25 seconds, less than one second behind the world mark set by Jarmila Kratochvílová of the Czech Republic in 1983.

Caster Semenya won last year’s women's 800 at the Prefontaine Classic by less than one second in Eugene, Ore. This year’s meet has been relocated to Stanford, Calif. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Associated Press/File)

The winner of three straight Diamond League titles in the 800, Semenya clocked a meet record 1:55.92 at last year's Prefontaine Classic, less than a second ahead of Ajee Wilson (1:56.86) and Niyonsaba (1:56.88) at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wilson's time was the lowest by an American woman on U.S. soil, and she is part of Sunday's field of eight.

Scheduled for 4:47 p.m. ET, the race will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca.

And for the first time in Prefontaine Classic history, the track and field meet will be relocated to Cobb Track and Angell Field in Stanford, Calif., as Hayward Field is being rebuilt for the next year's U.S. Olympic team trials.

Gatlin/Coleman rematch is on

Justin Gatlin, a five-time Prefontaine Classic champion in the 100, will go head-to-head against upstart American teammate Christian Coleman at 5:39 p.m. for the first time since they finished 1-2 at the 2017 world championships in London.

Veteran U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, left, crosses the line to beat fellow American Christian Coleman, right, in the 100 at the 2017 world championships. They will battle on the track Sunday for the first time in nearly two years. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

"Justin's older [at 37], he's had injuries [over the years] and it's almost like load management the Toronto Raptors did this season with Kawhi [Leonard]," says Bailey of Gatlin, the 2016 silver medallist in the 100. "He's put races together more infrequently than usual so he can maximize his speed when the time is right."

A three-time Diamond League champion, Gatlin has run the 100 twice this season. His 10.00 performance on May 19 at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan, is faster than any of his five races in the 100 in 2018.

WATCH | 'Great times are going to come,' Christian Coleman previews Prefontaine Classic:

Ahead of the Diamond League's event in Eugene, Ore., the American sprinter previews one of the sport's most iconic weekends. 0:34

Coleman ran a 2019 world-leading 9.85 two weeks ago at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway.

The 23-year-old, whom Bailey notes is generating a lot of velocity out of the starting blocks, "probably has to relax a little more in his middle phase" to feel strong in the final 30 metres. At the Shanghai Diamond League meet on May 18, Coleman led for 70 metres before U.S. teammate Noah Lyles caught him and prevailed in a photo finish.

Fraser-Pryce ready for ex-NCAA star

The women's 100 at 4:27 p.m. features 32-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medallist, against 19-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson, the Louisiana State University freshman who left school to turn professional a week after dominating this year's NCAA championships.

On June 8, she ran 10.75 to break the NCAA record of 10.78 that stood since 1989 and the world U20 mark set 42 years earlier. Later, Richardson clocked 22.17 in the 200 to become the first woman in world history, of any age, to run sub-10.8 and under 22.2 on the same day.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stopped the clock in 10.73 seconds at Jamaica’s world championships trials on June 21. She’ll likely be tested on Sunday by 19-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson, who ran 10.75 on June 8 to break the NCAA record of 10.78 that stood since 1989. (Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images/File)

Fraser-Pryce, who returned this season from maternity leave, was equally impressive in stopping the clock in 10.73 at Jamaica's world championships trials on June 21.

"I'm looking forward to this race more than any other on Sunday," Bailey says. "Shelly-Ann is one of the most technically sound sprinters, among men or women, and phenomenal at big competitions. Her and Sha'Carri are both short with a similar running style and lightning starts out of the blocks, so we're going to see a cracker [of a race].

"Sha'Carri is being compared to some of the greatest sprinters [in] Marion Jones and Flo-Jo [Florence Griffith Joyner] but that could also be bad. There are massive expectations on her and there could be a lot of pressure."

Trio of Canadians running in Stanford

Representing Canada on Sunday will be Mo Ahmed and Justyn Knight in the men's two-mile (3,200-metre) race at 4:34 p.m. and Gabriela DeBues-Stafford in the women's 1,500.

The Somalian-born, St. Catharines, Ont.-raised Ahmed lowered his Canadian-record time in the men's 5,000 with a time of 12 minutes 58.16 seconds to finish sixth at the Diamond League's Golden Gala in Rome on June 6. Knight, who hails from Toronto, placed 10th in a personal-best 13:09.76 in Italy, his Diamond League debut.

WATCH | 'A young man who refused to be held back,' Scott Russell remembers 'Pre':

CBC Sports' Scott Russell reflects on the short-lived career of one of the most promising track and field athletes of all time, ahead of the annual Diamond League event held in his honour. 1:00

DeBues-Stafford, a Toronto native who now lives in Scotland, is coming off a 4:00.46 PB, just 19-100ths of a second shy of Lynn Kanuka's Canadian mark of 4:00.27, set in 1985.

Fellow Canadian Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, who set a 4:09 PB last month, will pace DeBues-Stafford at 5:31 p.m. Bishop-Nriagu won a silver medal at the 2015 world championships in the 800 and was fourth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Diamond League on CBC Sports

CBC Sports is providing live streaming coverage of all 14 Diamond League meets this season at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. TV coverage will be featured as part of the network's Road To The Olympic Games weekend broadcasts throughout the season.

The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets, all times ET: