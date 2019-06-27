'Caster blessed and cursed with her talent': Semenya set for 800m at Prefontaine Classic
2-time Olympic champ eyes 31st straight win as she appeals testosterone ruling
She's back, and perhaps more motivated than at any time in her sensational running career.
South African sprinter Caster Semenya will compete at Sunday's 45th Prefontaine Classic, racing the 800 metres for the first time since the Swiss Federal Tribunal ordered the IAAF to suspend the implementation of testosterone limits for Semenya and others, who it says were born with typical male chromosome patterns.
Semenya, who has been legally identified as female her whole life, appealed the Court of Arbitration for Sport's initial verdict to Switzerland's supreme court on human rights grounds and won an interim ruling to temporarily suspend the hormone regulations.
"It seems Caster is blessed and cursed with her talent," says CBC Sports track analyst Donovan Bailey. "I believe she should compete the way she is. She was born that way and you can't really punish her for being the person that she is.
Blew away field in Doha
"Let's celebrate the blessings, that she's one of those generational athletes. There are a lot of countries that are doping their athletes and she's someone that isn't."
Semenya, 28, was victorious by nearly three seconds over Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi in her lone 800 of 2019, crossing the line in a world-leading one minute 54.98 seconds on May 3 at the season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar. Niyonsaba, who won the silver medal behind Semenya at the 2016 Olympics, confirmed earlier this year she has the same hyperandrogenism — naturally occurring testosterone levels that are unusually high — as her rival in the 800.
Semenya has won 30 consecutive races in the 800 since 2015 and boasts a personal-best time of one minute 54.25 seconds, less than one second behind the world mark set by Jarmila Kratochvílová of the Czech Republic in 1983.
And for the first time in Prefontaine Classic history, the track and field meet will be relocated to Cobb Track and Angell Field in Stanford, Calif., as Hayward Field is being rebuilt for the next year's U.S. Olympic team trials.
Gatlin/Coleman rematch is on
Justin Gatlin, a five-time Prefontaine Classic champion in the 100, will go head-to-head against upstart American teammate Christian Coleman at 5:39 p.m. for the first time since they finished 1-2 at the 2017 world championships in London.
A three-time Diamond League champion, Gatlin has run the 100 twice this season. His 10.00 performance on May 19 at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan, is faster than any of his five races in the 100 in 2018.
WATCH | 'Great times are going to come,' Christian Coleman previews Prefontaine Classic:
The 23-year-old, whom Bailey notes is generating a lot of velocity out of the starting blocks, "probably has to relax a little more in his middle phase" to feel strong in the final 30 metres. At the Shanghai Diamond League meet on May 18, Coleman led for 70 metres before U.S. teammate Noah Lyles caught him and prevailed in a photo finish.
Fraser-Pryce ready for ex-NCAA star
The women's 100 at 4:27 p.m. features 32-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medallist, against 19-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson, the Louisiana State University freshman who left school to turn professional a week after dominating this year's NCAA championships.
On June 8, she ran 10.75 to break the NCAA record of 10.78 that stood since 1989 and the world U20 mark set 42 years earlier. Later, Richardson clocked 22.17 in the 200 to become the first woman in world history, of any age, to run sub-10.8 and under 22.2 on the same day.
Fraser-Pryce, who returned this season from maternity leave, was equally impressive in stopping the clock in 10.73 at Jamaica's world championships trials on June 21.
"I'm looking forward to this race more than any other on Sunday," Bailey says. "Shelly-Ann is one of the most technically sound sprinters, among men or women, and phenomenal at big competitions. Her and Sha'Carri are both short with a similar running style and lightning starts out of the blocks, so we're going to see a cracker [of a race].
"Sha'Carri is being compared to some of the greatest sprinters [in] Marion Jones and Flo-Jo [Florence Griffith Joyner] but that could also be bad. There are massive expectations on her and there could be a lot of pressure."
Trio of Canadians running in Stanford
The Somalian-born, St. Catharines, Ont.-raised Ahmed lowered his Canadian-record time in the men's 5,000 with a time of 12 minutes 58.16 seconds to finish sixth at the Diamond League's Golden Gala in Rome on June 6. Knight, who hails from Toronto, placed 10th in a personal-best 13:09.76 in Italy, his Diamond League debut.
WATCH | 'A young man who refused to be held back,' Scott Russell remembers 'Pre':
DeBues-Stafford, a Toronto native who now lives in Scotland, is coming off a 4:00.46 PB, just 19-100ths of a second shy of Lynn Kanuka's Canadian mark of 4:00.27, set in 1985.
Fellow Canadian Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, who set a 4:09 PB last month, will pace DeBues-Stafford at 5:31 p.m. Bishop-Nriagu won a silver medal at the 2015 world championships in the 800 and was fourth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
Diamond League on CBC Sports
With files from The Associated Press
